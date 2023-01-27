Read full article on original website
Eyeing elusive .500 mark, Thunder meet Rockets
A stretch of six wins in seven games, sullied only by a one-point road loss to the Miami Heat three weeks ago, had lifted the Oklahoma City Thunder back to the brink of .500 for the first time in almost three months on Monday. However, the Thunder suffered a sixth...
Kings look to continue recent supremacy over Spurs
The Sacramento Kings will shoot for another win on the road in their transcendent season when they square off against the hapless San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Sacramento has taken the first two games of the season series with the Spurs and has won its past four overall contests with San Antonio.
76ers seek to flip script against improving Magic
Just when the Philadelphia 76ers were surging with seven consecutive victories, they surprisingly stumbled against the Orlando Magic. The Sixers let a 21-point lead dissipate and fell 119-109 to the Magic on Monday. In an infrequent scheduling twist, the Sixers once again will host the Magic on Wednesday. "There's no...
Clippers take advantage of turnovers to rally past Bulls
Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and Paul George notched a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a 108-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Los Angeles capitalized on 20 Chicago turnovers to improve to 2-1 on a...
Suns, now on winning path, welcome Hawks
The Phoenix Suns have rediscovered their form after a stretch in which they lost 12 of 14 games. The now-hot Suns will attempt to win for the seventh time in eight games when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Phoenix has been without star guard Devin Booker for...
Happy at home, Grizzlies host Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies will aim to continue their torrid play at home on Wednesday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. The Grizzlies recorded their eighth straight win at FedEx Forum and 21st in 24 outings at home with a 112-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Ja...
Another Nikola Jokic triple-double leads Nuggets over Pelicans
Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists for his NBA-leading 16th triple-double, while Jamal Murray poured in 32 points as the host Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon scored 15 points apiece and Michael Porter Jr. added...
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns Game Day Preview
The Phoenix Suns are the only other team from the 2020-21 NBA season that has suffered a fall from grace similar to the Atlanta Hawks. While Phoenix's off-court issues are incomparable to anything Atlanta has dealt with, both teams have sunk from contention. Tonight's nationally-televised matchup between Phoenix and Atlanta...
Skidding Bruins renew rivalry with Maple Leafs before All-Star break
The Boston Bruins will be out to end their season-long three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins, who have set a torrid pace this season, looked tired on Sunday in losing 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins are 1-2-1 so far in...
Courtney Vandersloot announces she is leaving Sky
Courtney Vandersloot will not return to the Chicago Sky, the free agent guard announced Tuesday on social media. Vandersloot, who will turn 34 on Feb. 8, was a four-time All-Star in 12 seasons with the Sky. She was part of Chicago's WNBA championship squad in 2021. The Sky selected Vandersloot...
