Ina Garten's Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup Recipe Reveals 'The Two Key Ingredients to Great Chicken Soup'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We are fully in soup season, and Ina Garten agrees. The Barefoot Contessa has been on a social media blitz, sharing her favorite soup recipes now that we’re in deep mid-winter, and they couldn’t come at a better time. Ina Garten has so many soup and stew recipes that it’s hard to choose our favorites, but whether it’s the Italian wedding soup Jennifer Garner swears by or her rich tomato soup, you know that when you make a Barefoot Contessa...
purewow.com
Is Snoop Dogg’s Bacon Recipe the Best of All Time? We Cooked It to Find Out
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We never thought we’d be taking breakfast advice from Snoop Dogg, but hey, it’s 2023, and here we are. Believe...
Orecchiette with Mini Meatballs
My favorite type of spaghetti and meatballs hails from Abruzzo, a mountainous region of Italy where my Grandpa is from. It’s made with tiny, miniature meatballs that are boiled and tossed with tomato sauce. That’s right — tiny meatballs! Not the large, two-per-plate polpettes we’ve all grown to love here in the U.S. But for me, the best pasta and meatball dish of all omits spaghetti altogether. It comes from Southern Italy, and it features slightly marble-sized meatballs and orecchiette.
A recipe for pasta with red wine sauce! Spaghetti all'ubriaco
Today I highlight a recipe for spaghetti pasta in a red wine sauce. "Drunken Pasta" (spaghetti) Spaghetti All'ubriaco is a classic Italian dish that has been enjoyed for many generations. This dish has arguably very simple ingredients and bold flavors.
Italian wedding soup: An old school, simple comfort food
Italian wedding soup is an old school soup recipe that consist of meats and vegetables. My dad used to tell me about my grandpa making this soup often when he was growing up. It's a relatively inexpensive and easy recipe that feeds the whole family. So why is it called wedding soup? According to Wikipedia, the term "wedding soup" comes from a mistranslation of the Italian language phrase "minestra maritata" (meaning married soup), which is a reference to the flavor produced by the combination or "marriage" of greens and the meat. This hearty soup can be made in bulk and freezes well so you can have plenty of leftovers for a later time.
thesouthernladycooks.com
EASY SAWDUST PIE
This easy sawdust pie is delicious, and when I say easy…I mean it! You simply mix the ingredients, pour in a pie shell, and bake. It’s that simple! This pie is full of coconut, graham crackers, and pecans. It tastes a bit like a pecan pie but without the heavy syrup. It’s so good and always a hit anytime we serve it.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Zucchini Pancakes, Tzatziki Sauce
This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen. I have been enjoying making zucchini pancakes for a long time and last night decided to change up the recipe a bit just for fun. I decided to add mint.
Best Chicken Parm Recipe
Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food
I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
Lemonade poke cake: Decadent desserts
I just love making poke cakes. They are always so moist and easy to make, and this lemonade poke cake is no exception. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tart. But the best part is it's inexpensive to make yet looks as good as it tastes, which makes it the ideal dessert for any occasion.
12tomatoes.com
7 Standout Sandwich Recipes
Sandwiches are an important part of my daily life. Whether I’m working from home, out and about, or setting up for a big day out with the kids, it pays to have at least a couple of tasty options close at hand to help keep hunger at bay. Sandwiches are simple to make and usually are easy to clean up. They keep the family happy (everybody gets what they like the most) and are perfect for busting hunger, especially when you don’t want to get too creative in the kitchen for lunch or dinner.
Guinness Beef Stew Recipe
Have you ever had Guinness Beef Stew? My Guinness Beef Stew recipe is full of tender beef, hearty root vegetables, and a rich tomato broth with a deep savory flavor. Without a doubt, this Guinness Stew will be one of the best stew recipes you’ve ever tasted. Don’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to make this hearty stew. It’s the perfect meal for any time of year.
I tried Tyler Florence's recipe for creamy mashed potatoes, and his trick is worth the extra money and effort
I tested the Food Network star's method for making the popular side dish, and it was delicious, but should be reserved for special occasions.
Life Changing - Broccoli Salad 🥦
I’ve never been a fan of broccoli. It started when I was young and my mom and dad went and picked bushels and bushels of broccoli. Those bushels and bushels proceeded to sit in our garage during the heat of the summer, do I need to go on here?? You get the point the smell coming from the rotting bushels was bad, so from that day forward I turned my nose up to anything broccoli, that is of course until I met this broccoli salad.
Vegetable Lasagna
My Vegetable Lasagna, made with creamy ricotta cheese, a white sauce, roasted tomatoes, and garlicky sauteed spinach, is a delicious way to enjoy this Italian Classic. One bite of this creamy, cheesy vegetable lasagna and you’ll agree it’s the perfect Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe!
I Tried Quince Bedding and I’m Never Going Back to Typical Comforters
I am fully committed to cozy sleeping: I love the feeling of collapsing into my Helix mattress and snuggling up to soft, warm blankets. That’s why I decided to give the Quince cotton velvet quilt a try—and I’m so glad I did. The plush, medium-pile velvet is a total dream. Plus, their discounted prices, which are 59% less than traditional retail, are hard to resist.
Tacos Gobernador
Tacos Gobernador consist of shrimp tacos with cheese smushing out of the tortillas until crispy. The end result is something foodie dreams are made of. Tacos Gobernador hail from the good State of Sinaloa and are SO SO GOOD! They are stuffed with a spicy shrimp mixture and loaded with cheese. You're going to love every bite.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
