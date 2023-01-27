Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
A Brilliant Play on Words from One Phantom Restaurant in Billings
It’s a term I coined for businesses who make most of their profits from online ordering. I found this phantom business while doing some online food ordering, something I don’t do very often. I was scrolling on Grub Hub or Uber Eats when the funniest name for a Thai restaurant showed up in my feed.
A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank
My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
Do You Think Billings Will Ever Get An A&W Restaurant Again?
A&W made what seems to be a somewhat desperate attempt this week to remind people they still exist. In case you missed the news, see the company's out-of-nowhere Tweet about their mascot now wearing pants. Three things about this come to mind... 1) I completely forgot the company had a mascot 2) I never realized Rooty the Great Root Bear didn't wear pants, and 3) who cares if he does or doesn't?
A Billings Murderer Was on a Netflix Show to Tell Her Story
Warning! Some of this may be disturbing to readers. Please read with caution. I am addicted. Truly. It's interesting to me to hear stories about how gruesome some humans can be to one another. Every single day I listen to podcasts about murders, read books about it, news articles, and now I can say I live in a town where a gruesome and very bizarre murderer happened. We all can, if you live in Billings.
Family is forever: Red Lodge couple shares experience with ALS homecare
“The doctors have said she probably wouldn’t be here now had we not jumped in, and she came to us,” said Renee.
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in Montana
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new supermarket location in Montana next month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the major grocery store chain Albertsons will is set to open its newest Montana store location in Billings, according to local reports.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
Cajun Phatty's plans Feb. 6 reopening after burst pipe forced lengthy shutdown
When a historic flood event hit southcentral Montana, Cajun Phatty's jumped into action, setting up its food truck right in the flood zone, offering people warm meals.
Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings
We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Two new trails to be constructed in Billings by fall 2023
“There’s the thought that we want to do the marathon loop, you know connect the Rims to the river and get all that going so there’s plans in the works for all of that,”
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
Legally Blonde – The Musical is Coming to Billings February 15 at ABT
Look, I'm a guy who doesn't traditionally enjoy musicals. My wife loves them. I've seen Mamma Mia, High School Musical, and Grease more times than I'd like to admit. Considering musicals aren't really my passion, I surprised myself when I said - out loud - that the upcoming Legally Blonde musical production at the Alberta Bair looks like so much fun.
yourbigsky.com
Lockwood students get blessed bus ride home
If you’re looking for some kind of “sign” that miracles really can and do happen- listen to this. Roads were slick Friday in Billings and Lockwood and a message was sent out from the Lockwood School Superintendent “BUS #2 SLID OFF ROAD.”. Yep, you read it...
OMG! Cutest Puppies for Adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter
Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Town Square Media Billings because we get to meet dogs like this litter of shmoopie puppies! YVAS visited us today with two of the pups. There are 7 babies total, 4 boys and 3 girls. These pups were surrendered along...
Laurel firefighter paying it forward after double brain tumor removal
After undergoing two surgeries in 367 days to remove brain tumors, a Laurel firefighter is now paying it forward by raising money for other brain cancer patients.
Two People Shot 15 Miles South of Billings Around 4:35 PM
Earlier today, around 4:35 PM, the Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting at the 9900 Block of Cormier Road. Cormier Road is a rural location, around 15 miles south of Billings nearby the Crow Indian Reservation. The map above will provide clarity on the location.
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
