Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank

My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Do You Think Billings Will Ever Get An A&W Restaurant Again?

A&W made what seems to be a somewhat desperate attempt this week to remind people they still exist. In case you missed the news, see the company's out-of-nowhere Tweet about their mascot now wearing pants. Three things about this come to mind... 1) I completely forgot the company had a mascot 2) I never realized Rooty the Great Root Bear didn't wear pants, and 3) who cares if he does or doesn't?
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

A Billings Murderer Was on a Netflix Show to Tell Her Story

Warning! Some of this may be disturbing to readers. Please read with caution. I am addicted. Truly. It's interesting to me to hear stories about how gruesome some humans can be to one another. Every single day I listen to podcasts about murders, read books about it, news articles, and now I can say I live in a town where a gruesome and very bizarre murderer happened. We all can, if you live in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings

We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Lockwood students get blessed bus ride home

If you’re looking for some kind of “sign” that miracles really can and do happen- listen to this. Roads were slick Friday in Billings and Lockwood and a message was sent out from the Lockwood School Superintendent “BUS #2 SLID OFF ROAD.”. Yep, you read it...
LOCKWOOD, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

