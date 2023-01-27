ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Village Living

Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
birminghammommy.com

Where to get a King Cake in Birmingham this Mardi Gras

It’s time to get your King Cake! The King Cake ‘season’ traditionally starts on January 6th in honor of Epiphany. New Orleans Residents host parties centered around the King Cake from Epiphany to Mardi Gras. It is said that if King Cake is eaten outside of the season, it can bring bad luck and rain on the day of the Mardi Gras Celebration. Wondering where in Birmingham you can pick up your very own bit of tasty goodness? Here are some options!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate homicide in city's northside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Fairmont area. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Way just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on a report of a person down inside a home. A neighbor had gone to check on the man...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of a road. The remains were discovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South Sunday morning. Authorities say the remains were under a large pile of household...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway for missing kayaker in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — A search was underway Monday afternoon for a missing kayaker in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said family members of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields said he went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, but has not been heard from since around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years. He left the NAACP...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy