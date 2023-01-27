Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Breaking: Greenetrack CEO Says Bingo Hall Will Permanently Close
Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said Tuesday that his long-running Greene County bingo hall will close its doors permanently. Winn confirmed the news in a call with the Tuscaloosa Thread, stating the closure will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, but did not share what led to the decision to shut down.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Look: We Found The Cheapest Eggs For Sale in West Alabama!
It's no secret that egg prices are out of control, not only in Alabama but in the United States. People across the country are fed up with high egg prices. There was a post I saw saying that egg prices in New York were around $9!. Not only have there...
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
Comeback Town: Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion - big win for Birmingham
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to...
birminghammommy.com
Where to get a King Cake in Birmingham this Mardi Gras
It’s time to get your King Cake! The King Cake ‘season’ traditionally starts on January 6th in honor of Epiphany. New Orleans Residents host parties centered around the King Cake from Epiphany to Mardi Gras. It is said that if King Cake is eaten outside of the season, it can bring bad luck and rain on the day of the Mardi Gras Celebration. Wondering where in Birmingham you can pick up your very own bit of tasty goodness? Here are some options!
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
Chase Ends in West Tuscaloosa Cemetery After Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Flees Northport Police
A Tuesday morning police chase ended inside a cemetery in West Tuscaloosa after a woman accused of shoplifting at the Walmart in Northport fled officers trying to stop her there. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were made aware of possible shoplifting at the...
“Good Dog” Dog Park, Pet Resort and Beer Bar Now Open in Tuscaloosa
A massive new pet resort, boarding house and fenced-in dog park is open now in Tuscaloosa alongside a modest beer bar for the hounds' human handlers. Good Dog Bar and Dog Park is above all else a family affair, owned and managed locally by brothers Clint and Dillon Carmichael and their father Dan Carmichael.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate homicide in city's northside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Fairmont area. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Way just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on a report of a person down inside a home. A neighbor had gone to check on the man...
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
wbrc.com
Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of a road. The remains were discovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South Sunday morning. Authorities say the remains were under a large pile of household...
If You Do These Things in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, You’re a Jerk
I don’t know if it’s age or not but things have been working on my nerves lately. Just some things make no sense. Some people and their actions leave me speechless. Let’s face it, adulting is hard. I get that people are preoccupied. However, I don’t believe...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing kayaker in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — A search was underway Monday afternoon for a missing kayaker in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said family members of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields said he went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, but has not been heard from since around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
CBS 42 House Calls: Vaccine formula changes, avoiding skin damage at nail salon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses COVID vaccine formula changes and how you can avoid skin damage at the nail salon. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
wbrc.com
Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years. He left the NAACP...
