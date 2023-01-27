ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Auburn football target CB Jayden Lewis committing today

Today is National Signing Day in the world of college football, and although the Auburn football program is not expecting much action from the recruiting class of 2023, the Tigers could end up with their second commit in the recruiting class of 2024. 4-star cornerback Jayden Lewis announced on his...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb signing today

Today is February 1, and that means that National Signing Day has arrived in the world of college football. The Auburn football program signed 20 prospects back in December on Early National Signing Day, which has taken a lot of the attention from National Signing Day in the past few years.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Opelika two-way prospect is one to watch for 2025

A talented two-way player for the Opelika Bulldogs, 2025 prospect Makai Simpson already has an offer from the Liberty Flames and more interest from schools such as Auburn, Alabama and Vanderbilt. At 6-1, 190 and with the ability to play wide receiver, running back or defensive back for coach Eric Speakman’s program, he’s definitely a name to remember in the coming years in Alabama.
OPELIKA, AL
theScore

Report: Saban turned away 2 players over big NIL money requests

While speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery on Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed that he rejected two players after their name, image, and likeness requests turned out to be too expensive for his taste. Baker High School (Mobile) coach Steve...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WTVM

New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon. Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar. The new business is expected to cater to all ages.
OPELIKA, AL
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL
