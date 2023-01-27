Read full article on original website
Auburn football target CB Jayden Lewis committing today
Today is National Signing Day in the world of college football, and although the Auburn football program is not expecting much action from the recruiting class of 2023, the Tigers could end up with their second commit in the recruiting class of 2024. 4-star cornerback Jayden Lewis announced on his...
Auburn football: 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb signing today
Today is February 1, and that means that National Signing Day has arrived in the world of college football. The Auburn football program signed 20 prospects back in December on Early National Signing Day, which has taken a lot of the attention from National Signing Day in the past few years.
247Sports
Opelika two-way prospect is one to watch for 2025
A talented two-way player for the Opelika Bulldogs, 2025 prospect Makai Simpson already has an offer from the Liberty Flames and more interest from schools such as Auburn, Alabama and Vanderbilt. At 6-1, 190 and with the ability to play wide receiver, running back or defensive back for coach Eric Speakman’s program, he’s definitely a name to remember in the coming years in Alabama.
On3's recruiting prediction machine gives Auburn a high chance of landing Malik Autry
On3 feels confident Auburn will land 2025 defensive lineman Malik Autry.
Who Will Step Up For Alabama Basketball In The Second Half of SEC Play? Just A Minute
Mason and Austin debate which players will step up for the Crimson Tide as the team resumes its conference schedule.
Former SEC QB sets timeline for when Auburn football could win a championship
Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray gave a very imminent timeline on when he believes Hugh Freeze can with an SEC title, if not a CFP championship, with Auburn football during an appearance on the Snaps podcast hosted by T-Bob Hebert. Murray, who famously got walloped by Nick Fairley during the...
theScore
Report: Saban turned away 2 players over big NIL money requests
While speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery on Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed that he rejected two players after their name, image, and likeness requests turned out to be too expensive for his taste. Baker High School (Mobile) coach Steve...
How far did Alabama drop in basketball polls after blowout loss to Oklahoma?
Alabama’s 24-point loss Saturday at Oklahoma was the program’s most lopsided since a 26-point defeat to Kentucky in the 2016 SEC tournament, and halted what had been a nine-game winning streak. The damage to the Tide’s NCAA tournament résumé, however, was minimal. Alabama fell only...
Auburn football: Gus Malzahn’s UCF recruitment questioned with Big 12 move imminent
Former Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn had his UCF recruitment questioned by 247Sports’ Late Kick host Josh Pate, who gave the Knights coach a B+ recruiting rating but also wondered if the program was ready for its 2023 Big 12 jump. UCF finished with the 64th-ranked recruiting class...
Ex-Auburn football assistant blocks a bunch of Auburn media members on Twitter... for some reason?
Apparently Coach Ike Hilliard has caught the ol' block bug from his former head coach.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
WTVM
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon. Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar. The new business is expected to cater to all ages.
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
OPD arrest convicted Auburn felon in possession of narcotics; firearm during traffic stop
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Jan. 26, the Opelika Police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive after observing a traffic violation. According to the Opelika Police Department, during the traffic stop, one of the police department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. […]
