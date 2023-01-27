ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Clayton News Daily

Mississippi State hands South Carolina sixth straight loss

Shakeel Moore scored 22 points as Mississippi State won on the road in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday night, beating South Carolina 66-51. Moore made 9 of 11 shots, sank a pair of 3-pointers and also knocked down two free throws for the Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC), who won their second straight game. Moore also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
