Presumably there is more to the name on a headstone at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia that reads “Edith M. Capp—” but the final letters are obscured by ivy. We know a few things. She was born July, 1909 or 1908, and died in July 1927. Whether she lived to the day of her 18th birthday, the ivy, again, conceals.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO