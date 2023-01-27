ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Lewis County Manager Erik Martin Resigns for Position Elsewhere

After 14 years working for the county, four-and-a-half of those in the big job, Lewis County Manager Erik Martin announced Tuesday morning he will be resigning from his position for a new opportunity in engineering. Around the end of March, Martin will take a job as director of Perteet Inc.’s...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Riverside Fire Authority Sees Record Calls for Service in 2022

The Riverside Fire Authority (RFA) experienced a 17% increase in calls for service in 2022, with a total of 4,742 calls, surpassing the previous record of 4,404 calls in 2021, according to a news release. The growing population across northern Lewis County, including the city of Centralia, is attributed to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioners Pass Resolution Honoring Gary Stamper; WSDOT Asked to Rename Viewpoint at Riffe Lake

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper, who passed away in September of 2021, loved his getaway home above Riffe...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

New Chehalis Optometry Clinic Scheduled to Open in June

Rainier Eye, set to open in June, may help those with trouble seeing — but, its owners’ vision for a community-owned and operated optometry clinic is clear. The clinic, located in Chehalis, will be co-owned by Drs. Mary Ferris and Angela Loeb, who previously worked as optometrists in Olympia.
CHEHALIS, WA
The Suburban Times

Plan for nighttime lane closure on I-5 in DuPont Jan. 30

DUPONT – People who travel northbound Interstate 5 between Olympia and DuPont can expect delays the evening of Monday, Jan. 30 through early morning Tuesday, Jan 31. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the left lane to repair guardrail. 6 p.m. Monday, Jan....
DUPONT, WA
KOMO News

Construction on I-90 in Snoqualmie and I-5 in Dupont expected to delay traffic this week

WASHINGTON — Drivers who travel near Snoqualmie should expect congestion near the I-90/State Route (SR) 18 interchange this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are making major improvements to this interchange, beginning this spring. Crews will be getting some of the preliminary sign placement and prep work done starting Monday, January 30.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Chronicle

Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WA lawmakers to consider gun control, police pursuit bills

In Olympia, lawmakers will discuss two separate bills meant to keep our community safe. A state senate committee will discuss a bill that would make it easier for people to sue gun manufacturers and store owners in the event of something like a mass shooting.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Polar Plunge Raises Money for Lewis County Special Olympics

Saturday was a great morning to plunge into Mayfield Lake for a good cause for dozens of area residents. The 2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge was again hosted by the Lewis County Icicle Brigade. State Rep. Peter Abbarno and members of the Centralia Police Department led what has become an annual January tradition. All proceeds support Special Olympians in Lewis County. There’s still time to donate: https://impact.sowa.org/fundraiser/4310402.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Life Flight Network to invest in, and operate out of, Bowerman Airport

Life Flight Network has announced the addition of a new critical care transport base in Hoquiam. According to a release, Life Flight is set to begin operations at Bowerman Airport in mid spring, operating both fixed and rotor wing aircraft. The new base is said to be part of a continued effort to expand rural access to critical air medical resources, and is meant to provide lifesaving care to the Olympic Peninsula and the surrounding communities.
HOQUIAM, WA
The Suburban Times

Save The Date: Annual Tea and Purse Auction

Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. Tacoma, along with the rest of the world, is starting to open back up and get back to it’s pre-pandemic activities. The Salvation Army of Tacoma is no exception; youth and adult programming alike has kicked into gear again. But programming is...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Hundreds Take Part in Thurston County Vigil for Family Killed in House Fire

A house fire near Capitol Forest that killed five members of the Cox family earlier this month spurred hundreds to attend a vigil at Tumwater High School Sunday evening. One organizer said they had brought enough food for 1,000 people, and nearly that many attended, almost filling the upper portion of the high school stadium that overlooks Sid Otton field.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

