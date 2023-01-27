Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Chehalis Basin Group Unveils Four Non-Dam Flood Prevention Proposals; Asks for Public Input
The Chehalis Basin Local Action Non-Dam (LAND) Alternatives Steering Group held a workshop earlier this month at the Great Wolf Lodge to give basin residents a first look at four proposals that now require public input. The group was formed and funded through the Office of Chehalis Basin to look...
Chronicle
Lewis County Manager Erik Martin Resigns for Position Elsewhere
After 14 years working for the county, four-and-a-half of those in the big job, Lewis County Manager Erik Martin announced Tuesday morning he will be resigning from his position for a new opportunity in engineering. Around the end of March, Martin will take a job as director of Perteet Inc.’s...
Chronicle
Riverside Fire Authority Sees Record Calls for Service in 2022
The Riverside Fire Authority (RFA) experienced a 17% increase in calls for service in 2022, with a total of 4,742 calls, surpassing the previous record of 4,404 calls in 2021, according to a news release. The growing population across northern Lewis County, including the city of Centralia, is attributed to...
The Suburban Times
Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Pass Resolution Honoring Gary Stamper; WSDOT Asked to Rename Viewpoint at Riffe Lake
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper, who passed away in September of 2021, loved his getaway home above Riffe...
Chronicle
First Public Behavioral Health Facility of Its Kind in Washington Unveiled at Maple Lane
Inside what Gov. Jay Inslee described as Washington’s first facility on a “new horizon of behavioral health treatment,” daylight warms the room despite it being a foggy, rainy Friday morning. Inslee and other officials gathered inside Maple Lane School’s newest building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating what...
Chronicle
New Chehalis Optometry Clinic Scheduled to Open in June
Rainier Eye, set to open in June, may help those with trouble seeing — but, its owners’ vision for a community-owned and operated optometry clinic is clear. The clinic, located in Chehalis, will be co-owned by Drs. Mary Ferris and Angela Loeb, who previously worked as optometrists in Olympia.
Chronicle
Camas Planting Event Near Toledo Part of Cowlitz Tribe's Effort to Bring Back First Food
TOLEDO — In a muddy field northwest of Toledo, multicolored flags marked the thousands of spots where natural color will push through this spring, signaling the return of one of the most significant plants to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. On Friday, about 30 Cowlitz tribal members, staff and volunteers...
The Suburban Times
Plan for nighttime lane closure on I-5 in DuPont Jan. 30
DUPONT – People who travel northbound Interstate 5 between Olympia and DuPont can expect delays the evening of Monday, Jan. 30 through early morning Tuesday, Jan 31. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the left lane to repair guardrail. 6 p.m. Monday, Jan....
KOMO News
Construction on I-90 in Snoqualmie and I-5 in Dupont expected to delay traffic this week
WASHINGTON — Drivers who travel near Snoqualmie should expect congestion near the I-90/State Route (SR) 18 interchange this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are making major improvements to this interchange, beginning this spring. Crews will be getting some of the preliminary sign placement and prep work done starting Monday, January 30.
Chronicle
Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
q13fox.com
WA lawmakers to consider gun control, police pursuit bills
In Olympia, lawmakers will discuss two separate bills meant to keep our community safe. A state senate committee will discuss a bill that would make it easier for people to sue gun manufacturers and store owners in the event of something like a mass shooting.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Lewis County AAUW Branch Celebrates Its First Century
Do you believe women pursuing a college education can impair their fertility? Today, such a notion sounds absurd, but that was a prevailing myth dispelled only after a small group of college graduates formed the American Association of University Women in 1881 and published a research report four years later.
Chronicle
In Focus: Polar Plunge Raises Money for Lewis County Special Olympics
Saturday was a great morning to plunge into Mayfield Lake for a good cause for dozens of area residents. The 2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge was again hosted by the Lewis County Icicle Brigade. State Rep. Peter Abbarno and members of the Centralia Police Department led what has become an annual January tradition. All proceeds support Special Olympians in Lewis County. There’s still time to donate: https://impact.sowa.org/fundraiser/4310402.
Chronicle
Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia Repossessed by Lewis County After Foreclosure
Presumably there is more to the name on a headstone at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia that reads “Edith M. Capp—” but the final letters are obscured by ivy. We know a few things. She was born July, 1909 or 1908, and died in July 1927. Whether she lived to the day of her 18th birthday, the ivy, again, conceals.
Chronicle
Sirens: Burglaries; Another Pursuit Terminated; Criminal Impersonation; Indecent Exposure; Assault
• Fraudulent transactions out of a state retirement account were reported in the 700 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 26. • A burglary to a vacant building in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue was reported just after 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 26. Maintenance items were reported stolen.
KXRO.com
Life Flight Network to invest in, and operate out of, Bowerman Airport
Life Flight Network has announced the addition of a new critical care transport base in Hoquiam. According to a release, Life Flight is set to begin operations at Bowerman Airport in mid spring, operating both fixed and rotor wing aircraft. The new base is said to be part of a continued effort to expand rural access to critical air medical resources, and is meant to provide lifesaving care to the Olympic Peninsula and the surrounding communities.
The Suburban Times
Save The Date: Annual Tea and Purse Auction
Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. Tacoma, along with the rest of the world, is starting to open back up and get back to it’s pre-pandemic activities. The Salvation Army of Tacoma is no exception; youth and adult programming alike has kicked into gear again. But programming is...
Chronicle
Hundreds Take Part in Thurston County Vigil for Family Killed in House Fire
A house fire near Capitol Forest that killed five members of the Cox family earlier this month spurred hundreds to attend a vigil at Tumwater High School Sunday evening. One organizer said they had brought enough food for 1,000 people, and nearly that many attended, almost filling the upper portion of the high school stadium that overlooks Sid Otton field.
