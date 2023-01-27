Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKRC
Parents of 2nd round draft pick Cam Taylor-Britt proud to watch son in AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRC) - No matter what happens at the AFC Championship game Sunday, we know at least one Bengals family is proud. Second-round draft pick Cam Taylor-Britt's parents almost can't believe what their son is experiencing in his rookie season with the team. Local 12's Sheila Gray got...
WKRC
Former NFL VP of officials says costly Bengals penalty shouldn't have been called
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Cincinnati Bengals fans are still fuming about the officiating the AFC Championship game. It went down to the wire and Patrick Mahomes finally beat Joe Burrow when Kansas City prevailed 23-20 in a game that featured enough infuriating flags and blatantly missed calls — plus some bad clock keeping — to reignite the debate about the league needing to replace moonlighting lawyers with full-time officials.
WKRC
Majority of Bengals players rally around Ossai, but at least one teammate unhappy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRC) - Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was in tears in the locker room following Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that ended the team's season. The abrupt ending came in part due to his costly unnecessary roughness penalty with eight seconds left that moved...
WKRC
Chiefs tight end Kelce reportedly game-time decision to play vs. Bengals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly a game-time decision to play against the Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship game. Kickoff for the game is at 6:30 p.m. and Local 12 will televise. Kelce is listed as questionable for the game due to a...
WKRC
Chiefs get field goal with 3 seconds left to down Bengals in AFC Championship game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRC) - As the Bengals have done so many times against the Kansas City Chiefs in the last two seasons they kept rallying from deficits, but this time the Chiefs had the final word. Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift...
WKRC
Here's the explanation why Chiefs got to re-do play against Bengals
KANSAS CITY (WKRC) - Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs featured some controversial calls. The most unique of them came early in the fourth quarter with the game tied 20-20. The Bengals appeared to stop the Chiefs on a 3rd-and-9 play that would have led to a punt, but the officials came in after the play and announced that the teams would replay the down due to an error with the clock.
WKRC
Tweets questioning the NFL officiating during AFC title game are trending
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals' 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday has hit Cincinnati fans hard. But many people believe the Chiefs had a little help from the officials. #NFLRigged is trending on Twitter with more than 40,000 tweets as of Monday morning. Those tweets...
WKRC
Bengals future still bright, but finality of season stings with important offseason ahead
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The way the season ended for the Bengals left a sting that will require some time to heal, and while some major decisions about the roster for 2023 will have to be made in the coming months, the future still looks very bright. Part of the reason...
WKRC
CBS rules analyst Steratore said holding should have been called on Mahomes scramble
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - CBS Sports NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore said holding should have been called on the final offensive play of Sunday's AFC Championship game that would have turned a penalty on the Bengals into offsettting penalties and possibly would have forced the game into overtime. With 17 seconds...
WKRC
Cardinals request to interview Bengals coordinators for head coaching vacancy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals season had only finished hours earlier with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. Now the attention turns to who could leave, which includes not only players but coaches. The Arizona Cardinals are in search of a new head...
WKRC
Bengals receiver Chase can set another NFL record this postseason
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals fans are running out of superlatives to describe Ja'Marr Chase, but so far he is on the path to being one of the greatest wide receivers ever, especially with the numbers he's put up in his first two years in the NFL. Chase has amassed 2,501...
WKRC
GAME DEY: Bengals lose to Chiefs 23-20 in AFC title game
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game on Sunday. The winner heads to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Game time temperature feels like 10 degrees. Bengals get the ball first and convert...
WKRC
Safford's 25 points, 11 rebounds not enough in Miami loss to Toledo
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo's 81-78 victory against Miami on Tuesday night. Dennis added six assists for the Rockets (16-6, 7-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Setric Millner Jr. recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line. The Rockets picked up their sixth straight win.
