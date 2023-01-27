On Sunday, January 15th, 2023 Margaret Foster Ketner, loving wife, mother, and Oma passed away at the age of 79. Born to Mary Jane & Edson Foster October 15th, 1943, Margaret was raised in Manitowoc, WI. She attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a BA in Education with a focus on Speech Pathology. She moved to Tacoma, WA in 1966 to work in the Tacoma School District and met her husband, Robert Ketner, through mutual friends. The two were married in 1967 and continued the rest of their married life in the Pacific Northwest. Margaret stopped working in 1971 to start a family and raise 3 children, but later found her calling at Nordstrom in the Gallery Department and spent 15 years outfitting her friends and making new friends of her customers. Upon leaving Nordstrom she operated an in-home exclusive ladies clothing business, Doncaster, retiring from retail in 2006. She spent her remaining years being the Pied Piper of her many friends organizing hiking.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO