seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host a Cooking Class for Children with a Local Chef
Chef Andrew Dunbar is returning to the Manitowoc Public Library next month for another cooking class, but this time, it’s for the kids. The head chef at Ryan on York in Manitowoc will be at the library on February 7th for two sessions focused on trail mix. Each registered...
seehafernews.com
New York-Based Theater Group to Make a Stop in Manitowoc This Week
A New York-based theater group aimed at entertaining and educating children is making a stop in Manitowoc this week. Theater Works USA will be at the Capitol Civic Center on Thursday with its presentation of Pete’s Big Hollywood Adventure. The show, which was nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award...
seehafernews.com
Music Is The Cure Event Set For Saturday
This weekend will mark the 10th annual Music Is The Cure charity event at City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall in Manitowoc. Doors open at 3:30 Saturday afternoon, February 4th with live music starting at 4:30. Seven bands are set to perform non-stop music on 2-stages all night long. One...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers and Mishicot Police Cadets Compete at Statewide Competition
A group of young men and women from the area recently competed in the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Education Advocates Association conference. The cadets from Two Rivers and Mishicot combined to take part in law enforcement-related events against 25 other teams from 16 departments around Wisconsin. As a team, they took...
seehafernews.com
Roncalli Catholic Schools to Host Elementary School Preview Event in February
Parents of young children that are trying to figure out which elementary school they wish to enroll their young ones in are being encouraged to attend a Roncalli Elementary School Preview Event early next month. The preview event will be held on February 2nd at Roncalli Elementary School, located at...
seehafernews.com
Margaret Foster Ketner
On Sunday, January 15th, 2023 Margaret Foster Ketner, loving wife, mother, and Oma passed away at the age of 79. Born to Mary Jane & Edson Foster October 15th, 1943, Margaret was raised in Manitowoc, WI. She attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a BA in Education with a focus on Speech Pathology. She moved to Tacoma, WA in 1966 to work in the Tacoma School District and met her husband, Robert Ketner, through mutual friends. The two were married in 1967 and continued the rest of their married life in the Pacific Northwest. Margaret stopped working in 1971 to start a family and raise 3 children, but later found her calling at Nordstrom in the Gallery Department and spent 15 years outfitting her friends and making new friends of her customers. Upon leaving Nordstrom she operated an in-home exclusive ladies clothing business, Doncaster, retiring from retail in 2006. She spent her remaining years being the Pied Piper of her many friends organizing hiking.
wearegreenbay.com
The Winter Dance Party at Riverside Ballroom
(WFRV) – It’s the Winter Dance Party at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay. Jim Morrison is the Emcee for the event and he stopped by Local 5 Live with some history behind it plus how you can enjoy tributes to Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens.
wearegreenbay.com
Man found dead on side of the road in Door County
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning. According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Council to Hold a Work Session Today
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will hold a work session in the Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. They will be reviewing and updating the City Goals before considering some amendments to the personnel policy manual. The...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Area Man Convicted of Double Homicide Ordered to Remain in a Secure Mental Facility
The Green Bay area man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother has been ordered to remain in a secure mental health facility. 32-year-old Jacob Cayer was initially convicted of the killings of Sabrina Teague and Heesun “Sunny” Teage in August of 2020, but he was later ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
seehafernews.com
Robert Victor Krejcie
Robert Victor Krejcie was born in Manitowoc, WI on April 4, 1936 to the late Victor and Agnes (Dewane) Krejcie. As Hebrews 9:27 says, “…it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment”, and Bob’s appointment was January 29, 2023. He passed peacefully into eternal life to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, at home with his wife, Evelyn, by his side.
WBAY Green Bay
No kid sleeps on the floor in our town
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
wearegreenbay.com
ThedaStar flight nurse retires after 36 years
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the original members of the ThedaStar flight nurse program is retiring at 36 years. Before joining the program, Mark Coenen was an ER and ICU nurse at ThedaCare. He did not have any experience flying an aircraft when he joined ThedaStar, but he was excited to take care of patients in a different way.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
Fox11online.com
Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane...
seehafernews.com
Florence Kirt
Florence Kirt, age 95, formerly of 8302 Reifs Mills Rd., Manitowoc passed away on Friday January 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Manitowoc. Florence was born on September 14, 1927 in the town of Franklin, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Hlavachek) Kostechka. She attended rural schools and graduated from Reedsville High School with the Class of 1945. Florence then attended Manitowoc County Normal, graduating in 1947 and taught rural schools in Fisherville, Grimms and Menchalville.
seehafernews.com
Great Decisions Lecture Series Returns to Manitowoc Public Library for the Sixteenth Year
The following article was written by Tim Gadzinski, the Marketing Associate for the Manitowoc Public Library. It’s pretty difficult to look away from the fact that the world—on multiple levels—is a more compact, more interconnected place than it once seemed to be. From the dissemination of information to the transmission of illness, everything seems to spread faster these days.
seehafernews.com
920 CBD Aims to Educate the Public
There are a lot of articles and videos out there about CDB and what it does, but some of the information out there is simply not true. That is why Paul and Stephanie from 920 CDB want to help educate people about their products. While on the WCUB Breakfast Club...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
