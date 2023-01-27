Read full article on original website
Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
Mullen Automotive announced 11 new hires across teams and segments. 4 new members help flesh out the growing commercial and consumer sales divisions. The 1st institutional buying in over a month has been logged. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) recently announced hiring 11 more executives for its growing fleet. The hires include...
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Second Week Of Feb 2023
The fourth quarter 2022 earnings season continues to be subpar for the S&P 500. As of last week, 29% of the S&P 500 companies have revealed their actual results for the fourth quarter of 2022, of which 69% reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year average of 77%. In terms...
SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings But Beware The Fed Decision
SOFI stock broke past a resistance level after posting a double beat in their fourth quarter earnings report. The strong results were amplified by bullish forward guidance including a forecast for profitability in the fourth quarter of this year. Analysts have yet to weigh in on the results. Short interest...
NFT Trends To Watch In 2023
There’s no doubt that the NFT market has experienced a turbulent year. But despite a massive cooling off in trading volume, 2022 saw a steady stream of growth and investment into new projects in development. The slowdown in sales and hype around NFTs is a facade for what’s brewing...
Baillie Gifford Increases Position In Duolingo (DUOL)
Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.25MM shares of Duolingo, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DUOL). This represents 10.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 6, 2022 they reported 3.07MM shares and 10.03% of the company, an increase...
10 Biggest Stocks With A New 52-Week Low
One way to make quick and big gains is to invest in quality stocks that are down significantly. Since these are quality stocks, they should eventually move up, and in turn, provide attractive gains to investors. The biggest challenge, however, is identifying stocks that are down significantly and are strong fundamentally as well. To help you select, detailed below are the 10 biggest stocks with a new 52-week low.
Are Interest Rates Hikes Affecting Housing?
Still a small number of companies reported financial statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Companies with fiscal years ended November and a few with fiscal quarters ended December. The larger volume will appear in the coming weeks so stay tuned. Several large home builders report their...
Nelson Peltz Welcomes New Unilever CEO
What’s New In Activism – Peltz Welcomes New Unilever CEO. Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) named the head of a Dutch dairy cooperative as its next CEO in a move applauded by Trian Partners’ Nelson Peltz, who joined the consumer goods giant’s board last year in the aftermath of a failed 50-billion-pound ($61 million) deal.
Caution About Interest Rate Decisions, Ryanair Lifts And Unilever Names CEO
FTSE 100 opens in negative territory ahead of crucial central bank meetings this week. Cautious confidence is returning to the UK according to the Lloyds Bank Business Barometer. Ryanair posts record profits for the third quarter, boosted by pent-up demand for travel. Unilever names its new CEO as Hein Schumacher,...
Don’t Bet Against Big Tech Long-Term Amid Earning Reports Fears
Don’t bet against big tech, despite the current sell-off ahead of a big week of earnings reports from tech heavyweights including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Meta (NASDAQ:META). This is the observation from Nigel Green, the CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest...
82% Of Millionaires Seek Advice On Crypto As Bitcoin Soars
Eight out of 10 high net worth (HNW) individuals have asked their financial advisers about including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into their portfolios over the last 12 months – despite the market experiencing a difficult year in 2022. According to the results of a study by deVere Group, one...
Biswap DEX Unveils Improved AMM as Part of Its Ambitious 2023 Roadmap
New York, United States, 31st January, 2023, Chainwire. BNB Chain decentralized exchange Biswap has published its 2023 roadmap which includes a number of proposed improvements and upgrades. It includes details of a new AMM, route optimization, and perpetual trading. Take a look at the main Biswap benefits: https://biswap.org/. A new...
Venom Ventures Fund Commits a $5 Million Strategic Investment in the Everscale Blockchain
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 31st January, 2023, Chainwire. Venom Ventures Fund, a Web3 and blockchain innovation fund managed by Abu Dhabi-based investment fund manager Iceberg Capital Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with Everscale, a premier blockchain that aims to solve the scalability issues bogging down the Web3 industry. Venom...
Top 10 Holdings Of Vincent Maddi
Vincent S. Maddi is the Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager at SIR Capital Management. He has been associated with the hedge fund company since July 2007. SIR Capital Management is currently among the best performing hedge funds based on their annualized 3-year return. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Vincent Maddi.
S&P 500 Rally Continues – FOMO Rules
S&P 500 barely stopped, and the broad based rally continued… till the final hour. Was that the reversal? Unlikely! On Wednesday, I discussed what I‘m looking for on the FOMC day:. (…) positioning for next week‘s FOMC with 25bp hike and no change in balance sheet shrinking and...
S&P 500 Fakeout – A Wake Up Call
S&P 500 did a fakeout yesterday, and closed on a weak note. Nothing sectorally enouraging, and even the mere comparison of Russell 2000 to emerging markets downswings reveals that more is to come today – extending also to real assets. Monday and Tuesday volatility are to turn out higher than I would appreciate, and illustrate the degree to which markets ran with the unreasonable optimism during Fed blackout.
