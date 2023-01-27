ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF

Kyzir White, Eagles punch ticket to Super Bowl LVII

For the first time in his pro football career, Kyzir White is one win away from winning an NFL championship. White and his Philadelphia Eagles dominated visiting San Francisco in the NFC championship game Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love. 31-7 was the final score. White’s club defeated fellow Mountaineer Colton McKivitz’s 49ers, who fell in the conference title game for the second year in a row.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF

McKivitz, White to square off in NFC title game Sunday

A pair of former Mountaineers will go head-to-head Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Kyzir White and the Philadelphia Eagles are the top seed in the NFC and play host to Colton McKivitz and the two-seeded San Francisco 49ers. White aims to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF

Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl

(NEXSTAR) – After ousting the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona next month. It was the Eagles that punched their ticket first on Sunday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

