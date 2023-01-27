A dairy economist says recent rains in California have only been a partial relief to that state’s dairy producers. Mark Stephenson tells Brownfield parts of California have had deluges of water but, “A deluge of water is not the way you want to receive your water. You’d like it to be in continual, gentle rains but they haven’t managed to capture a large proportion of that water in their reservoirs.”

