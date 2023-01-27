ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Short stature corn a big topic at Iowa Ag Expo

Short stature corn is a big topic at the Iowa Ag Expo in Des Moines. David Thompson with Stine Seed says the Iowa-based company has been working on short-stature, or high-density corn for more than a decade. “And lately it has gotten a lot of attention, other companies getting on...
DES MOINES, IA
Nebraska farmer tabbed to lead Nebraska Soybean Board

Nebraska farmer Andy Chvatal has been named as the new executive director of the state’s soybean board. Chvatal joins the organization after eight years as an ag advisor for Frontier Cooperative and four years working in industry relations with NSB. He says he’ll work with growers to ensure checkoff...
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa farmer holds off on new crop sales, for now

Southwest Iowa Farmer Kevin Ross says he’s hoping to build on a couple of good crop years during the 2023 season. “Hopefully we can keep that going this next year,” he says. “Prices are good and that’s nice to see. There’s low carryout so we’re keeping the 2022 prices high.”
IOWA STATE
Southern Illinois double crops look profitable in 2023 despite high inputs

What do wheat and double crop soybean system budgets look like in this rising input cost environment?. Ryan Batts with University of Illinois Extension tells Brownfield looking at season average prices and projected inputs costs, double crop soybean systems in southern Illinois should remain profitable in 2023. He says their...
ILLINOIS STATE
Hildenbrand appointed to Beef Promotion and Research Board

Dubois County Cattle Producer Edmund Hildenbrand was one of 40 appointees by US Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Hildenbrand, a Huntingburg native, replaces outgoing board member Norman Voyles Jr., a beef producer who served on the board for six years and is completing a year as chairman of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
California rains not enough help for dairy farmers

A dairy economist says recent rains in California have only been a partial relief to that state’s dairy producers. Mark Stephenson tells Brownfield parts of California have had deluges of water but, “A deluge of water is not the way you want to receive your water. You’d like it to be in continual, gentle rains but they haven’t managed to capture a large proportion of that water in their reservoirs.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
More data needed on cover crops and nitrogen leaching

A water quality specialist in Wisconsin says more data is needed to help determine how much cover crops help control nitrate leaching in soils. Guolong Liang with the University of Wisconsin Extension tells Brownfield cover crops reduce nitrate leaching into groundwater but, “There are several researchers actively doing research projects on this topic however we don’t have enough data yet.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Infrastructure Grants

Missouri Soybeans Market Development Director Matt Amick says the Missouri Ag and Small Business Development Authority is offering grants for biodiesel infrastructure. Tier one operations are fuel distributors and larger retailers, while tier two operations are smaller retailers and fleet operations. Learn more at mosoy.org. Brought to you by Missouri’s...

