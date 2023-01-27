Read full article on original website
Detectives investigate recent thefts from Esporta Fitness locker room: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Attempted theft: Cedar Road. At 8 p.m. Jan. 27, a University Heights man, 69, reported that someone cut the lock from his locker at Esporta Fitness, 25145 Cedar Road at Legacy Village. Nothing was reported stolen. Theft: Cedar Road. At 2:40 p.m. Jan. 26, police were called...
Thief makes off with more than $2,000 worth of items: Avon Police Blotter
Woman arrested as she tries to return coats she stole in November from Saks: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Jan. 25, were called to Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road to investigate a theft case. A woman suspected in a theft crime that took place in November had returned to the store attempting to return two of the items she allegedly stole. In November, the woman, 24, of Cleveland, while accompanied by another 24-year-old Cleveland woman, allegedly stole eight children’s coats worth a total of $8,070.
Woman possibly drugged, man claims assault on West Street: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Shortly after midnight Jan. 14, a caller reported that he had been assaulted at a business. The alleged suspect had left the scene. Police are reviewing video footage. Charges are pending an investigation. Welfare check: West Street. After a woman passed out at 11:52 p.m. Jan. 18, a family member...
Drunk driver pulled over for swerving: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was stopped on Ryan Road near Lafayette Road at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 30 for a marked lanes violation and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. A resident called police at 12:34 p.m. Jan. 27 to report that a neighbor had ridden their dirt bike in the caller’s yard.
Uninvited man makes himself at home in neighbor’s apartment: Brunswick Police Blotter
A resident reported that his neighbor knocked on his door at 8:27 a.m. Jan. 3, then entered the apartment while asking for a cigarette when the caller’s girlfriend answered the door. The caller reportedly confronted his neighbor and called police. The neighbor told officers he had had a few...
Drunk Parma woman drives wrong direction in construction zone: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Jan. 8, police observed a weaving black Buick Encore driving the wrong way in a construction zone on York Road with its high beams on. Due to construction, the road only allowed one-way traffic heading west. The Encore was heading east, causing other drivers to move between construction barrels to avoid getting hit.
Wrong-way driver blames GPS: North Olmsted Police Blotter
An officer at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 15 stopped an SUV on Grace Road near Brookpark Road after watching the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The officer had spotted the vehicle turning from Columbia Road onto Brookpark Road and heading eastbound in the westbound lane of travel. A median separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Victim carjacked outside of Garfield Heights senior living facility, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police say a 71-year-old woman was carjacked Saturday outside a senior living facility. According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Jennings on Granger Road. As of Tuesday, police said there are no arrests. The victim received a minor injury during...
Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
Driver leads police on chase into Cleveland: Independence Police Blotter
Police attempted to pull over a driver at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 3 for driving in rainy conditions without headlights, in violation of Ohio law. The man reportedly fled and threw something out the window during the chase, which was later joined by officers from the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department. The...
Man avoids gunfire while escaping carjacking attempt in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A bullet struck the driver’s side door of a man’s vehicle as he drove away from an armed carjacking attempt Monday night in the North Hill neighborhood, police say. The carjacking attempt occurred at about 8:15 p.m. when the 51-year-old victim dropped off a...
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
Cleveland Heights mayor responds to viral video of traffic stop, calls for further internal police reforms
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- On the heels of a video that went viral last week concerning a traffic stop confrontation and arrest in September, Mayor Kahlil Seren has updated residents on his calls for greater executive oversight of the police department. The narrated video criticizes police handling of a man...
Suspect wanted in weekend armed robbery at Akron Family Dollar
AKRON, OH – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on South Arlington Street that occurred Saturday night. According to police, at around 8:30 pm, an employee reported seeing a suspect stuff electronic items into his pockets. He said the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the manager. The suspect fled the store shortly thereafter. The suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle that headed northbound out of the parking lot after the robbery. No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect is described as a white male, about 25 – 30 years old. The post Suspect wanted in weekend armed robbery at Akron Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
Police investigate additional vehicle thefts and an attempted theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Wyandotte Avenue. A resident called the police department at 4:14 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a vehicle missing from his driveway. A resident called the police department at 7:47 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a missing vehicle. Attempted grand theft: Brockley...
Classic-style Mercedes-Benz SUV stolen from garage: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police sent out a “be-on-the-lookout (BOLO)” alert to surrounding departments on Jan. 21 after residents reported around 9:30 a.m. that a black 2005 Mercedes-Benz G500 SUV had been taken from their garage. There were conflicting reports on whether or not the keys were inside, with initial reports indicating...
Store employees use chatroom to help catch shoplifting suspects: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Lorain Road. Dollar General store employees helped nab a pair of shoplifting suspects on Jan. 11 by quickly sharing information online between stores. As police were responding to the North Olmsted Dollar General on Lorain Road near Stearns Road at 2:47 p.m. regarding...
Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
