AKRON, OH – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on South Arlington Street that occurred Saturday night. According to police, at around 8:30 pm, an employee reported seeing a suspect stuff electronic items into his pockets. He said the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the manager. The suspect fled the store shortly thereafter. The suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle that headed northbound out of the parking lot after the robbery. No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect is described as a white male, about 25 – 30 years old. The post Suspect wanted in weekend armed robbery at Akron Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO