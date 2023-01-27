ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Cleveland.com

Woman arrested as she tries to return coats she stole in November from Saks: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Jan. 25, were called to Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road to investigate a theft case. A woman suspected in a theft crime that took place in November had returned to the store attempting to return two of the items she allegedly stole. In November, the woman, 24, of Cleveland, while accompanied by another 24-year-old Cleveland woman, allegedly stole eight children’s coats worth a total of $8,070.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Wrong-way driver blames GPS: North Olmsted Police Blotter

An officer at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 15 stopped an SUV on Grace Road near Brookpark Road after watching the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The officer had spotted the vehicle turning from Columbia Road onto Brookpark Road and heading eastbound in the westbound lane of travel. A median separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted in weekend armed robbery at Akron Family Dollar

AKRON, OH – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on South Arlington Street that occurred Saturday night. According to police, at around 8:30 pm, an employee reported seeing a suspect stuff electronic items into his pockets. He said the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the manager. The suspect fled the store shortly thereafter. The suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle that headed northbound out of the parking lot after the robbery. No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect is described as a white male, about 25 – 30 years old. The post Suspect wanted in weekend armed robbery at Akron Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

