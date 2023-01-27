ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

FOX8 News

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
KING, NC
WXII 12

Minor killed at bull-riding rodeo

KING, N.C. — A juvenile was killed during a bull riding competition in Stokes County. Stokes County Emergency Services confirmed the minor was killed at 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, at Rafter K Rodeo on South Main Street. The cause of death is unconfirmed. However, EMS Director Brandon Gentry said...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion

A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
KING, NC
abc45.com

Man Dies After Being Shot in Parking Lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday just after 10:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 1000 block of Geneva Rd. While officers responded to the scene, gunshot victim Demetrius Alexander Williams arrived at a nearby hospital. Williams would die in spite of life-saving measures being performed. It was learned that Williams had been shot in a parking lot at 1800 Geneva Rd.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

94-year-old man dies in wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. between US Highway 64 Business and McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a white Nissan Frontier traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-73. Police...
ASHEBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Keith Samuel Gunter, 59 of Mt. Airy, NC, has been arrested after a shooting along Chestnut St. in Stuart Thursday. Deputies responded to 315 Chestnut Street around 12:20 p.m. January 26 and found numerous shots had been fired into the building. Three people were inside and told law enforcement that Gunter had left in a vehicle.
STUART, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Apartment damaged after fire on Tracy Drive

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An apartment is damaged after a fire in Burlington. Burlington Fire arrived at an apartment on the 600 block of Tracy Drive to find the bedroom on fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. After making sure all people were evacuated, firefighters were able to get the fire...
BURLINGTON, NC
CBS 17

4 dead, several injured after spate of NC shootings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC

