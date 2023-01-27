Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
Community shows up to support Silver Valley firefighter injured in DUI crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A line was out the door Monday at a local restaurant to help a first responder and Highway 109 crash victim. Brian Reeder was driving his son home from a school dance in Davidson County a couple of weeks ago when troopers say a drunk driver hit them.
Driver dies marking 5th death, including 2 children, after crash on NC 109 near Clarksbury Church Road
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday. FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road. A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109. The Ford tried to […]
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on I-73/74 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle head-on while heading north on Interstate 73/74 south, according to Randolph County 911 Dispatch. At 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a head-on crash in the southbound lane of I-73/74, south of N.C. 64 and before McDowell Road. Officials say a white Nissan […]
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
WXII 12
Minor killed at bull-riding rodeo
KING, N.C. — A juvenile was killed during a bull riding competition in Stokes County. Stokes County Emergency Services confirmed the minor was killed at 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, at Rafter K Rodeo on South Main Street. The cause of death is unconfirmed. However, EMS Director Brandon Gentry said...
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
abc45.com
Man Dies After Being Shot in Parking Lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday just after 10:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 1000 block of Geneva Rd. While officers responded to the scene, gunshot victim Demetrius Alexander Williams arrived at a nearby hospital. Williams would die in spite of life-saving measures being performed. It was learned that Williams had been shot in a parking lot at 1800 Geneva Rd.
94-year-old man dies in wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. between US Highway 64 Business and McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a white Nissan Frontier traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-73. Police...
Both directions of NC-109 near Hannerville Rd closed due to crash
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Watch out for this on your commute home from the office. A car crash has caused a road closure in both directions on NC-109, in Lexington near Hannervile Rd. The road is expected to be closed until about 9:30 p.m., Monday night, according to North Carolina...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man killed after parking lot fight leads to shots fired
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is dead after a shooting in Winston-Salem. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Geneva Road, near Ebert Street and Silas Creek Parkway. Police responded to reports of shots fired. While responding, a gunshot victim, Demetrius Williams, 35, of Winston-Salem,...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Keith Samuel Gunter, 59 of Mt. Airy, NC, has been arrested after a shooting along Chestnut St. in Stuart Thursday. Deputies responded to 315 Chestnut Street around 12:20 p.m. January 26 and found numerous shots had been fired into the building. Three people were inside and told law enforcement that Gunter had left in a vehicle.
Apartment damaged after fire on Tracy Drive
BURLINGTON, N.C. — An apartment is damaged after a fire in Burlington. Burlington Fire arrived at an apartment on the 600 block of Tracy Drive to find the bedroom on fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. After making sure all people were evacuated, firefighters were able to get the fire...
Police confirm 7 victims in shooting that killed 1 at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were shot, one of whom was killed, at a Greensboro gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found […]
1 dead, several shot at Greensboro gentleman’s club on West Market Street: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found several […]
4 dead, several injured after spate of NC shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
Winston-Salem man dead in fatal crash on Interstate 40 in Davie County: troopers
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a fatal collision on Interstate 40 in Davie County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:16 p.m. on Friday night. Troopers say that Lacarus Dominic Howard, 45, of Winston-Salem, crossed the median while driving on I-40 and collided with another […]
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
Man injured after drive-by shooting on US-421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the people responsible for injuring a man during a shooting on US-421 Saturday. Officers arrived at US-421 North near Jonestown Road shortly before 1 a.m. to find Charlios R. Fletcher, 31, on an off ramp with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
wfmynews2.com
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead and two others, including a teen, are in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police arrived at the 1200 bock of North Liberty Street around 5 a.m. to find Darryl Rice Jr., 29, with a gunshot wound in front of a business that had been rented out for a private party.
WXII 12
UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 in critical condition including minor after shooting on North Liberty Street, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others in critical condition, including a teenager, Sunday. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a building that was rented out for a private party on the 1000 block of North Liberty Street at 5:18 a.m.
Comments / 0