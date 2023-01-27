ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

WBTV

Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Neighbors reconsider their routes after person found shot to death at park near NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in Charlotte's Cordelia Park Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic at Cordelia Park, which sits between the Villa Heights and NoDa neighborhoods in north Charlotte, along North Davidson Street. When officers got to the park, they found the victim had died from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

SLED investigating York County inmate death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said an inmate recently died of natural causes while in jail, and now state agents are investigating. Deputies said the inmate had a medical emergency while at the York County Detention Center, and emergency life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe

GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
GAFFNEY, SC
Queen City News

Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools

On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Drivers seen disrupting traffic, performing stunts in Uptown; no arrests or citations issued

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says no arrests were made after drivers disrupted traffic by performing stunts in Uptown late Saturday evening. According to police, officers responded around Brevard Street near the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. for a large group of vehicles blocking an intersection and performing burnouts and other stunts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
WCNC

Here are the new CATS services changes for February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 30th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 30th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts

The accidental shooting of Lyric Thomas happened just after midnight on New Year's Day. Man arrested after large police presence in north Charlotte. The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. Updated: 6 hours ago. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
