WBTV
Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
Man found dead behind Gastonia business, police say
A man was found dead Tuesday behind a Gastonia business, police said.
Neighbors reconsider their routes after person found shot to death at park near NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in Charlotte's Cordelia Park Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic at Cordelia Park, which sits between the Villa Heights and NoDa neighborhoods in north Charlotte, along North Davidson Street. When officers got to the park, they found the victim had died from a gunshot wound.
SLED investigating York County inmate death
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said an inmate recently died of natural causes while in jail, and now state agents are investigating. Deputies said the inmate had a medical emergency while at the York County Detention Center, and emergency life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.
Charlotte concealed handgun instructor faced monthslong permit renewal process
A Charlotte concealed handgun instructor was in limbo for months as his concealed carry renewal went cold.
WYFF4.com
Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe
GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
Hickory PD to promote longtime deputy chief to chief of police
HICKORY, N.C. — A longtime Hickory Police Department Deputy Chief is moving up and taking over as Chief of Police. In a release, the department announced that after 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will take over as chief on Wednesday, following the retirement announcement of standing Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
Police in Lowell investigate shooting at Ultimate Fitness
Police in Lowell responded to a shooting Monday night at the Ultimate Fitness off Wilkinson Boulevard.
WBTV
Indian Land classroom assistant accused of looking at inappropriate pictures in school
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Land High School classroom assistant resigned after allegedly looking at inappropriate images on a computer, according to the Lancaster County School District. Multiple students saw them looking at the images while in a classroom, the district said. The assistant resigned and immediately left the...
Man found dead after altercation with ex at Salisbury apartment
Man found dead after altercation with ex in Salisbury
860wacb.com
Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools
On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
Person found dead from gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was found dead on Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a neighborhood on Choyce Avenue near Nations Drive in southwest Charlotte on Sunday for reports of a body found. When officers arrived, they located a victim with...
Drivers seen disrupting traffic, performing stunts in Uptown; no arrests or citations issued
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says no arrests were made after drivers disrupted traffic by performing stunts in Uptown late Saturday evening. According to police, officers responded around Brevard Street near the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. for a large group of vehicles blocking an intersection and performing burnouts and other stunts.
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
Here are the new CATS services changes for February
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 30th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 30th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts
The accidental shooting of Lyric Thomas happened just after midnight on New Year's Day. Man arrested after large police presence in north Charlotte. The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. Updated: 6 hours ago. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall...
