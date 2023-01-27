City of Charleston Presents Street Fest in Partnership with Charleston Wine + Food; Free, Family-Friendly Event to Feature Food, Beverage, Music and More

We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.

