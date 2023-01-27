WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. -- The 20th-ranked San Diego State men's golf team shot an even-par 288 on a cold and wet Monday, and is tied for fourth place after the first round of the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village, California. The Aztecs, who are ranked 20th in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek...

