According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL has informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million, a $16.6 million increase from the 2022 season's salary cap. "That's up from $208.2 million for the current season and reflects the uptick in revenue that the league will enjoy from new broadcasting deals that kick in during the 2023 season," wrote Josh Alper. "It also shows that the league has rebounded well from the drop to a $182.5 million salary cap in 2021 due to the impact of COVID on attendance and other revenues."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO