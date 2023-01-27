Read full article on original website
NFL informs teams that 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million
According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL has informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million, a $16.6 million increase from the 2022 season's salary cap. "That's up from $208.2 million for the current season and reflects the uptick in revenue that the league will enjoy from new broadcasting deals that kick in during the 2023 season," wrote Josh Alper. "It also shows that the league has rebounded well from the drop to a $182.5 million salary cap in 2021 due to the impact of COVID on attendance and other revenues."
Podcast: Kyle Shanahan Fired? Trey Lance is BACK, but this Brock Purdy injury changes everything!
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez talk about the 49ers' madness. Do fans want Kyle gone? Demeco Ryans is a head coach now. Is Trey Lance back? Brock Purdy Injury!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to "The Rohan Chakravarthi...
49ers-Eagles Injury Updates: Brock Purdy forced to return after Josh Johnson injury
QB Brock Purdy (elbow, returned) Quarterback Brock Purdy was injured in the first quarter on the throw that was ruled a fumble recovery by the Eagles. The training staff evaluated the rookie passer's throwing arm. Josh Johnson replaced Purdy. Purdy entered the blue medical tent to be further examined before...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Super Bowl Train Derailed in Philly
(Episode 211) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco and Zain Naqvi react to having to rely on a 4th string QB, if the 49ers are cursed since opening Levi stadium, the biggest turning points of the game, if there is anybody to blame for the loss and more!. The audio for...
Key stats from the 49ers’ 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss vs. the Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. Christian McCaffrey. RB Christian McCaffrey registered 14 carries for 84 yds....
49ers sign 10 to reserve/future contracts
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed the following 10 free agents to reserve/future contracts:. Reserve/future contracts are used to claim the rights to players. They take effect at the start of the new league year on March 15, and that's when the players begin counting against the salary cap.
Vic Fangio is expected to speak with 49ers about defensive coordinator job
It was reported that Vic Fangio was headed to the Miami Dolphins. Of course, the coach denied that any deal had been finalized, with many speculating that he might be interested in the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator job. That job opened on Tuesday with the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco...
Mina Kimes predicts Trey Lance will start for the 49ers but picks another name in an ideal world
Get ready for a barrage of speculation surrounding the San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation and its impact on the upcoming 2023 season. Before Sunday, most expected the QB1 job to be Brock Purdy's to lose. However, Monday's news that the rookie quarterback suffered a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow changed things. He will require surgery and may not be able to throw for the 49ers until training camp.
49ers Notebook: Purdy comments on starting in 2023; Will Bosa watch Super Bowl 57? McGlinchey’s future; Players defend Shanahan; Williams not dwelling on Eagles incident
San Francisco 49ers players cleaned out their lockers and headed home on Tuesday, two days after their season came to an end with a frustrating 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. A number of players spoke with reporters before leaving team facilities, and as is always the case on departure day, there were quite a few topics of interest that were discussed.
49ers’ Brock Purdy has no idea if he suffered long-term injury, will undergo MRI
The Purdy Magic ended on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers. Not because the rookie quarterback's run of solid play ended, but because of an injury, unfortunately. Purdy did re-enter the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was only because his backup, Josh Johnson, was ruled out with a concussion.
Schefter: 49ers believe Purdy injured his ulnar collateral ligament
The San Francisco 49ers simply declared that quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury during Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the game, the rookie was still in significant pain. He will undergo an MRI on Monday. "My arm just felt like it stretched out," Purdy...
