Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Seasoned Pros Can’t Save This Alleged Romantic Comedy
Talky, labored and lost in mediocrity, Maybe I Do is another sad example of what happens to seasoned pros when they hang around long enough to end up in material that is regrettably beneath them. They want to work to keep flagging careers alive, but with worthy vehicles so few and far between, they’re forced to accept whatever lean projects come their way. As much as I admire, respect and look forward to seeing Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy on the screen, this glamorous ensemble can do nothing to lift the deadly dullness of an alleged romantic comedy called Maybe I Do. With stars like these, this should be a cause for rejoicing. Instead, it seems doubly disappointing.
Observer
How Playwright Sharr White Built A Broadway Domestic Dramedy From Family Photos
First of all, how does one come by such a name as Sharr? By virtue of having imaginative parents with an unbridled penchant for eccentric appellations, Sharr White supposes. Truth to tell, the 53-year-old playwright feels that he has come off a lot luckier than his siblings, being born between three brothers (Saill, Shell and Storn) and two sisters (Skye and Sunde).
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Observer
The 92nd Street Y Throws John Guare A Star-Studded 85th Birthday Bash
Next week promises to be a heavy-duty one for playwright John Guare. One day (Feb. 5) he turns 85, and the next day he is being celebrated at the 92nd Street Y with a birthday bash in which he will see many of his past work flash before his eyes, performed by a very starry cast.
Observer
‘Stranger Things’ Was 2022’s Most Streamed Show as Netflix Titles Dominated Rankings
Netflix’s Stranger Things earned the most streaming minutes in 2022 by a landslide, according to Nielsen’s year-end streaming rankings. Netflix’s original and acquired titles accounted for many of the top spots on Nielsen’s lists. Last year, viewers watched 52 million minutes of Stranger Things, which premiered...
Comments / 0