roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Funds approved to purchase land for new high school
JACKSON – The Northampton Commissioners approved the expenditure of over $1.5 million so that the county’s Board of Education can move forward in the process of purchasing land for a new high school. The decision was reached during a special called commissioners’ meeting held on Jan. 30.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Roanoke Connect launches new fiber connectivity in Gates County
Roanoke Connect, a broadband service provider and a subsidiary of Roanoke Electric Cooperative, announces that fiber connectivity building has begun in Gates County. “We’re continuing to break ground across a variety of counties in North Carolina, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our services to communities that need it most,” said Bo Coughlin, COO of Roanoke Connect. “We’re looking forward to extending our offerings to these deserving residents and businesses as we welcome the new year.”
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County welcomes Dr. Pratt as new superintendent
AHOSKIE – Hertford County Schools’ new leader is all for working together to ensure student success. A ‘meet and greet’ event was held at Ahoskie Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 26 to officially welcome Dr. Jesse Pratt as he steps into the role of the district’s superintendent. Parents, teachers, staff, and community members attended the event to have a chance to talk one-on-one with Dr. Pratt, who began his new job earlier this month.
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
Portsmouth casino's first official weekend: Non-smoking sections, crowds, prices
The casino has now put up signs to designate which areas of the casino are non-smoking areas, following several people complaining about the smell of smoke.
Man arrested after foot pursuit, 'hands on event:' Currituck County deputies
Currituck County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Mertes after they say he fired shots in the area of 5812 Caratoke Highway.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Work continues on Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes at The Marketplace in Southern Shores
Changes are well underway at The Marketplace as construction crews work to complete the Marshalls and Rack Room Shoes in the Southern Shores shopping center located at 5539 N. Croatan Hwy. Marshalls and Rack Room Shoes will be adjacent to the CVS Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and Food Lion. The space...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce Banquet features Secretary of State
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Ahoskie Inn. The guest speaker will be Elaine F. Marshall, North Carolina’s Secretary of State. The banquet gets underway at 5 p.m. with a social hour and auction. Dinner follows...
yourerie
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Instacart drivers steal money, items from Kroger …. Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot...
Driver dies after vehicle strikes guardrail on I-264 in Norfolk during overnight crash
A motorist died following an overnight crash on I-264 in Norfolk.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange
SCOTLAND NECK, NC – Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange, a resident of Halifax County and retired social services worker, died Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Scotland House in Scotland Neck, NC, at the age of 102. Born September 9, 1920, she was one of three daughters of Charles Fox...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Deputy recognized for heroic action
At the January 19 Sussex County Board of Supervisors meeting Deputy Marqieth Bonner was formally recognized for “Outstanding Community Assistance.”. Early on the morning of October 11, Brenda Morris said, her husband dialed 911 for help because she was having heart pain. As was explained in a letter to...
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
VSP: Man dead after crashing into guardrail, overpass in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a man dead Monday morning. According to a spokesperson, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at the I-64 interchange underpass. An initial investigation revealed that the driver of...
