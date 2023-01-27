Read full article on original website
Michigan announces first settlement of 2020 PFAS litigation
Michigan has reached its first settlement in a series of lawsuits over PFAS contamination. PFAS are a group of chemicals known for the long time they take to break down. Some kinds have been linked to certain cancers. Under the agreement announced Monday, the plastics company Asahi Kasei Plastics North...
Secretary of State wants Michiganders to double-check list of voter registrations to be canceled
Michigan’s Secretary of State wants people to double check a soon-to-be released list of voter registrations that are up for cancellation. This year, nearly 100,000 people are slated be removed from the state’s registered voter list. That’s because they haven't participated in any elections since at least 2020 and haven't responded to state notices of cancellation.
As hackers increase ransomware attacks, Michigan schools try to respond
Schools are increasingly becoming targets of ransomware attacks. In the attacks, criminal hackers find a way into a school’s computer network, then shut down the school’s systems and hold its data hostage hoping for a payout. Hackers have hit a number of Michigan school districts and colleges in...
Whitmer signs $1.1 billion spending bill, says it will fund affordable housing and support workers
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the first public act of the new year Tuesday — a $1.1 billion spending bill that includes money for housing and assistance for businesses that suffered losses due to COVID-19. The spending bill taps into federal COVID relief funds that will be used to help...
