ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Final cut: Beloved barber shop in Daley Center closing it’s doors

CHICAGO —A barber shop which has called the Daley Center home for decades is closing its doors Tuesday. John Angileri operates John Angileri’s Barber Salon. He says covid and the rising cost of rent makes it too hard to continue. WGN News photojournalist Patrick Parmenter takes us inside for one final cut and conversation.
CHICAGO, IL
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
foodgressing.com

Bell Heir’s BBQ Chicago Opening Feb 3 – Takeout BBQ

Bell Heir’s BBQ, a new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery that will open February 3 in Chicago’s South Side. Located at at 704 W. 47th St. in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, Bell Heir’s BBQ is owned by Tyris Bell, who along with his brother Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

A Bargain?? Owners of Chicago’s Most Expensive Home cut $50 Million price tag to $29.9 Million

The owners of a 25,000-square-foot mansion in Lincoln Park just lowered the asking price of said domicile another $15 million. Dubbed the most expensive home in Chicago, Richard and Michaela Parrillo turned heads when they listed their Lincoln Park Estate for a whopping $50 Million. But no one bit at this bait, so they dropped the price to $45 million. Still, no one was interested.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Little Village Discount Mall to remain open for now; lease had been set to expire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A discount mall in the Little Village neighborhood will remain open for now.The lease for the Little Village Discount Mall, 3115 W. 26th St., was set to expire at midnight Tuesday night – putting the future of more than 250 vendors at risk.As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, the beloved Discount Mall has been a staple in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years. The shops are owned and operated by Mexican immigrants who made the plaza a shopping destination which allowed them to thrive in Chicago.The future of the plaza has been in limbo since February 2020, when it was sold to developer Novak Construction. The concern now is that the vendors will be replaced with a big box store.Business owners and community members said Novak had made zero effort to meet with them and discuss their future.At a community meeting Tuesday night, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) announced the mall will be open on Wednesday, and eviction notices sent to at least two vendors are illegal.The notices had threatened the vendors with lockouts on Feb. 6.Another community meeting is set for Feb. 16.
CHICAGO, IL
secretchicago.com

10 Top Secret Chicago Speakeasies You’ll Want To Sneak Into This Weekend

Speakeasies were a huge part of Chicago’s past and remain popular even today. These hidden gems harken back to the Prohibition Era when the jazz was hot, the burlesque hotter, and bootlegger booze was abundant. While modern speakeasies aren’t nearly as secret, they’re still a fun throwback to the 1920s. There are so many cool spots based in Chicago, so we rounded up 10 of our favorites!
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy