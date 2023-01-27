Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man crashed into a bus, threatened the driver with a gun, did donuts in a park, then tossed a gun into a lake, prosecutors say. It was a busy Sunday morning.
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man crashed into a CTA bus, threatened the bus driver with a gun, fled from police, spun donuts in a city park, then tossed a gun into the park’s lake as Chicago police closed in on him Sunday morning. The police department’s...
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
Final cut: Beloved barber shop in Daley Center closing it’s doors
CHICAGO —A barber shop which has called the Daley Center home for decades is closing its doors Tuesday. John Angileri operates John Angileri’s Barber Salon. He says covid and the rising cost of rent makes it too hard to continue. WGN News photojournalist Patrick Parmenter takes us inside for one final cut and conversation.
Owners decide to sell Lombard Roller Rink
After 30 years, fans are lacing up for the last time. The owners have decided to sell the rink and retire.
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
Fowl play: $1.5M in chicken wings, other food, allegedly stolen by school worker
The former food service director in south suburban Harvey has been charged with stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings and other food from Harvey School District 152, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
foodgressing.com
Bell Heir’s BBQ Chicago Opening Feb 3 – Takeout BBQ
Bell Heir’s BBQ, a new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery that will open February 3 in Chicago’s South Side. Located at at 704 W. 47th St. in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, Bell Heir’s BBQ is owned by Tyris Bell, who along with his brother Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square.
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The running...
Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Teen charged in trio of Chicago armed robberies that happened in under 30 minutes
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with three armed robberies last December in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 17-year-old was identified as one of the suspects who robbed three people at gunpoint in separate incidents on Dec. 28, according to police. Victims were robbed at the...
Honeymooners return to Palmer House Hilton for their 70th anniversary
CHICAGO - The Palmer House Hilton welcomed some very special guests Tuesday. Vern and Donna Nelson from Iowa celebrated their honeymoon at the hotel in 1953 and arrived back this week to mark their 70th anniversary. The full circle moment is courtesy of a promise from Conrad Hilton to guests:...
947wls.com
A Bargain?? Owners of Chicago’s Most Expensive Home cut $50 Million price tag to $29.9 Million
The owners of a 25,000-square-foot mansion in Lincoln Park just lowered the asking price of said domicile another $15 million. Dubbed the most expensive home in Chicago, Richard and Michaela Parrillo turned heads when they listed their Lincoln Park Estate for a whopping $50 Million. But no one bit at this bait, so they dropped the price to $45 million. Still, no one was interested.
947wls.com
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Little Village Discount Mall to remain open for now; lease had been set to expire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A discount mall in the Little Village neighborhood will remain open for now.The lease for the Little Village Discount Mall, 3115 W. 26th St., was set to expire at midnight Tuesday night – putting the future of more than 250 vendors at risk.As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, the beloved Discount Mall has been a staple in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years. The shops are owned and operated by Mexican immigrants who made the plaza a shopping destination which allowed them to thrive in Chicago.The future of the plaza has been in limbo since February 2020, when it was sold to developer Novak Construction. The concern now is that the vendors will be replaced with a big box store.Business owners and community members said Novak had made zero effort to meet with them and discuss their future.At a community meeting Tuesday night, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) announced the mall will be open on Wednesday, and eviction notices sent to at least two vendors are illegal.The notices had threatened the vendors with lockouts on Feb. 6.Another community meeting is set for Feb. 16.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
secretchicago.com
10 Top Secret Chicago Speakeasies You’ll Want To Sneak Into This Weekend
Speakeasies were a huge part of Chicago’s past and remain popular even today. These hidden gems harken back to the Prohibition Era when the jazz was hot, the burlesque hotter, and bootlegger booze was abundant. While modern speakeasies aren’t nearly as secret, they’re still a fun throwback to the 1920s. There are so many cool spots based in Chicago, so we rounded up 10 of our favorites!
