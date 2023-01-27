CHICAGO (CBS) -- A discount mall in the Little Village neighborhood will remain open for now.The lease for the Little Village Discount Mall, 3115 W. 26th St., was set to expire at midnight Tuesday night – putting the future of more than 250 vendors at risk.As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, the beloved Discount Mall has been a staple in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years. The shops are owned and operated by Mexican immigrants who made the plaza a shopping destination which allowed them to thrive in Chicago.The future of the plaza has been in limbo since February 2020, when it was sold to developer Novak Construction. The concern now is that the vendors will be replaced with a big box store.Business owners and community members said Novak had made zero effort to meet with them and discuss their future.At a community meeting Tuesday night, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) announced the mall will be open on Wednesday, and eviction notices sent to at least two vendors are illegal.The notices had threatened the vendors with lockouts on Feb. 6.Another community meeting is set for Feb. 16.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO