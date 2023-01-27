CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Wayne Howe Phelps, PhD, 84, passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Wayne was born in Potsdam on September 2, 1938, the son of the late Elmer R. and Floy E. (Howe) Phelps. Influenced by his high school English teachers, Dr. Wayne H. Phelps developed an interest in English literature and William Shakespeare at a young age. He attended St. Lawrence University and received a BA in English, magna cum laude, in 1959 before being accepted in Princeton University, where he earned an MA and PhD in English in 1961 and 1965, respectively. During and after his doctoral studies, he served as an instructor and assistant professor of English at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia from 1962 to 1972. He was then an assistant professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University from 1972-1977.

CANTON, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO