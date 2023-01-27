Read full article on original website
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on September 7, 1960 in Oneida, NY, she was a daughter of Daniel and Catherine Kelly Mergenthaler. She was a 1978 graduate of Canandaigua High School. Then in 2001, she earned her Associate Degree from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.
Local doctors weigh in on moving away from Covid pandemic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A statement released by the World Health Organization on Monday suggests we may soon be putting the pandemic in the past. Two doctors from Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties back that up. “I think that locally we still have people in the hospital with Covid....
Ross E. “Bummer” Wagoner, 56, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Ross E. “Bummer” Wagoner, 56, of Bearup Rd., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Born on May 19, 1966 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Ross E. and Sally J. Collins Wagoner. He was a 1986 graduate of Harrisville Central School.
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.
Popeyes opens in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A southern-flavored fried chicken menu makes it to the north country. Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown. Customers said they couldn’t wait to try it. “I ordered a spicy chicken sandwich and a biscuit - a lot more convenient. You don’t have to travel as...
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Red & Black move to new league
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black will hold signups Wednesday night at the Faichney Drive Business Complex. But signups will not be the only subject of conversation. The Red & Black are switching leagues for the coming season, leaving the Empire Football League for the Gridiron Pro Developmental Football League.
Wayne Howe Phelps, PhD, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Wayne Howe Phelps, PhD, 84, passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Wayne was born in Potsdam on September 2, 1938, the son of the late Elmer R. and Floy E. (Howe) Phelps. Influenced by his high school English teachers, Dr. Wayne H. Phelps developed an interest in English literature and William Shakespeare at a young age. He attended St. Lawrence University and received a BA in English, magna cum laude, in 1959 before being accepted in Princeton University, where he earned an MA and PhD in English in 1961 and 1965, respectively. During and after his doctoral studies, he served as an instructor and assistant professor of English at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia from 1962 to 1972. He was then an assistant professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University from 1972-1977.
Timothy J. Randall, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Randall, 67, Watertown, passed away January 29, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. Tim was born July 6, 1955, in Watertown, son of Carl F. “Kelly” and Jane (Elsey) Randall. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1973. On September 16, 1983, he married Renate (Randy) Dorfler at his home by the Justice of the Peace.
Watertown zoning plan reviewed by county planning board
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is one step closer to adopting its new zoning ordinance. The Jefferson County planning board reviewed the city’s zoning amendment Tuesday afternoon. The board says the Watertown International Airport wants the city to keep in mind aviation regulations. Airport officials...
Contour Airlines service appears to stall at O’burg airport
OGDENSBURG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, New York (WWNY) - Some customers attempting to fly into the Ogdensburg airport on Contour Airlines are having some trouble just getting into the air after multiple days of flights being canceled. In the summer of 2022, Contour Airlines began providing non-stop service from Ogdensburg International Airport...
Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, January 28th, at his home. He was born November 14, 1937, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Katherine Griffin Honeywell. He graduated from Redwood High School and then from Canton ATC.
Chili Cook-Off combining competitions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Changes are coming for one of the north country’s biggest cooking competitions. This year’s North Country Chili Cook-Off will see 30 local restaurants with 30 chili recipes face off in two separate competitions. Before COVID, the cook-off was a one-day event at the...
Dry morning, snow for the afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s snow in today’s forecast, but it probably won’t amount to much. It will stay dry through the morning, with scattered snow showers in the early afternoon. Snow becomes more widespread around 3 p.m. It will be light, so we probably won’t...
Richard “ Dick” L. Barkley, 69, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Richard " Dick” L. Barkley, age 69 of Lisbon, will be held on February 11, 2023 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Quality of Life Building, 642 County Rt 28, Ogdensburg, NY. Mr. Barkley passed away on January 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, 69, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, age 69, passed away on January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by his wife and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 pm at the VFW in Gouverneur with Pastor Jeffrey McIlmath of The Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Carrie L. Moore, 98, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Carrie L. Moore, age 98, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 10:00AM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Mrs. Moore passed away on Friday night, January 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her loving family.
SnowTown USA getting things started with Thompson Park circle freeze
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The weather is right and SnowTown USA is just days from getting underway. It brings back snow sculpting, ice skating and a slew of outdoor events to Watertown for the first time in years. The roundabout in Thompson Park circle is flooded with ice for...
Lenore M. LaDuke, 89, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lenore M. LaDuke, 89, of Watertown passed away on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at home with her children and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 from 4-6 PM at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home....
