North Alabama man charged with meth trafficking following traffic stop
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A traffic stop by the Decatur Police Department resulted in a man’s arrest on Thursday.
Investigators with the DPD stopped a Ford F-150 on 8th Street near 2nd Avenue in Decatur.
The driver was identified by police as 45-year-old Tavoris Goode of Decatur. Investigators say they followed up with Goode at his home and executed a search warrant.
During the search, Decatur Police say they found Goode was in possession of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.
During the search, Decatur Police say they found Goode was in possession of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

Authorities say Goode was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
