Battle Ground, WA

thereflector.com

County homelessness outreach event returns at full strength

Local efforts to document and manage homelessness in Clark County saw its big day of action on Thursday, Jan. 26, as Project Homeless Connect and the annual Point in Time Count took place to support those in need. At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, dozens of agencies and groups...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair

A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Downtown mail delivery, fee waivers approved in Ridgefield

The Ridgefield City Council held a meeting focused on its downtown corridor on Thursday as they passed a resolution for mail delivery and an ordinance on development fee waivers. During the Jan. 26 meeting, the council voted 6-0 to approve a resolution to remove restrictions on mail delivery downtown. The...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster

Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge

Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Ridgefield park dedicated in honor of impactful neighborhood builder

The usual winter weather held off long enough for a crowd gathered in the middle of one of Ridgefield’s new housing developments to celebrate the opening of a community park. On Saturday, Jan. 28, community members, city officials, and family of the late Joe Melo ceremonially opened DeMelo Park....
RIDGEFIELD, WA
ibwhsmag.com

The Intolerable Condition of Ida B. Wells High School

It’s no surprise that the condition of Ida B. Wells High School (IBW) is less than adequate: water leaking on the floors, ceiling tiles missing, brown water flooding the bathroom sinks, just to name a few. For decades the building has been rotting away, leaving students and educators in an awful environment. The major reason why Portland Public Schools (PPS) struggles with building maintenance is because of their budget. PPS is drastically underfunded, meaning that when a problem arises, it makes it very difficult for PPS to fix it. This evidently causes more problems, making the building more uncomfortable and unbearable to be in.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project

After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

North Fork Neighborhood Association reactivates in opposition of proposed rock quarry near Woodland

Opposition over a potential rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has led to neighbors in the area resurrecting an old group to organize. On Jan. 24, the reformed North Fork Neighborhood Association met for the first time at the Oak Tree in Woodland. Apart from voting for association officers, roughly 20 people gathered in-person and online to discuss plans to expand Clark County’s surface mining overlay. The expansion would include 46 acres of undeveloped property near Cardai Hill Road.
WOODLAND, WA
kptv.com

SE Portland homeowners clash over helping homeless

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some neighbors in Southeast Portland are at odds over one man’s attempt to help those experiencing homelessness in and around his property. Just south of SE 157th Avenue and Stark Street some neighbors say their street is becoming unlivable because of the activities of one homeowner.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
montavilla.net

Deconstruction and Development on NE 91st

Exterior work is wrapping up on a pair of connected homes at 380 NE 91st Avenue and 384 NE 91st Avenue. Demolition crews are actively deconstructing the 1925-era single-family residence next door at 400 NE 91st Avenue. The developer of these related projects, FX Homes, will replace that structure with two single-story townhouses.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Woodland high schooler hooked on horses

One Woodland equestrian team member and 2023 graduate of the district’s alternative school has embraced her time volunteering at a horse therapy clinic as a way to help those with disabilities. Hope Batchelder, who recently completed her studies at TEAM High School, volunteers at Healing Steps, an occupational therapy...
WOODLAND, WA

