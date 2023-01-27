Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
County homelessness outreach event returns at full strength
Local efforts to document and manage homelessness in Clark County saw its big day of action on Thursday, Jan. 26, as Project Homeless Connect and the annual Point in Time Count took place to support those in need. At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, dozens of agencies and groups...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair
A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
Former undersheriff takes over as director of Humane Society of Cowlitz County
Longview - The Humane Society of Cowlitz County is heading into its 50th anniversary year with a new executive director. Darren Ullmann joined the humane society as its new director on Monday. Ullmann had recently retired after working for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years, where he was named undersheriff in 2019.
thereflector.com
Downtown mail delivery, fee waivers approved in Ridgefield
The Ridgefield City Council held a meeting focused on its downtown corridor on Thursday as they passed a resolution for mail delivery and an ordinance on development fee waivers. During the Jan. 26 meeting, the council voted 6-0 to approve a resolution to remove restrictions on mail delivery downtown. The...
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge
Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
thereflector.com
Ridgefield park dedicated in honor of impactful neighborhood builder
The usual winter weather held off long enough for a crowd gathered in the middle of one of Ridgefield’s new housing developments to celebrate the opening of a community park. On Saturday, Jan. 28, community members, city officials, and family of the late Joe Melo ceremonially opened DeMelo Park....
West Linn mayor talks police reform, possible Interstate 205 tolling
West Linn's Rory Bialostosky made history as the youngest-ever mayor in one of Oregon's most affluent cities -- hoping to restore trust in its police department and mitigate fallout from proposed tolling in the city.
ibwhsmag.com
The Intolerable Condition of Ida B. Wells High School
It’s no surprise that the condition of Ida B. Wells High School (IBW) is less than adequate: water leaking on the floors, ceiling tiles missing, brown water flooding the bathroom sinks, just to name a few. For decades the building has been rotting away, leaving students and educators in an awful environment. The major reason why Portland Public Schools (PPS) struggles with building maintenance is because of their budget. PPS is drastically underfunded, meaning that when a problem arises, it makes it very difficult for PPS to fix it. This evidently causes more problems, making the building more uncomfortable and unbearable to be in.
kptv.com
Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
WWEEK
Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project
After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
thereflector.com
Over $50,000 in registration fees raised during record-setting Race for Warmth
Over 1,500 participants braved the cold weather as the Race for Warmth event kicked off with windchill temperatures of 17.5 degrees at the Clark Public Utilities main office in Vancouver on Sunday, Jan. 29. The ninth annual event raised money for Operation Warm Heart, a donor-funded program that helps families...
thereflector.com
North Fork Neighborhood Association reactivates in opposition of proposed rock quarry near Woodland
Opposition over a potential rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has led to neighbors in the area resurrecting an old group to organize. On Jan. 24, the reformed North Fork Neighborhood Association met for the first time at the Oak Tree in Woodland. Apart from voting for association officers, roughly 20 people gathered in-person and online to discuss plans to expand Clark County’s surface mining overlay. The expansion would include 46 acres of undeveloped property near Cardai Hill Road.
kptv.com
SE Portland homeowners clash over helping homeless
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some neighbors in Southeast Portland are at odds over one man’s attempt to help those experiencing homelessness in and around his property. Just south of SE 157th Avenue and Stark Street some neighbors say their street is becoming unlivable because of the activities of one homeowner.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
montavilla.net
Deconstruction and Development on NE 91st
Exterior work is wrapping up on a pair of connected homes at 380 NE 91st Avenue and 384 NE 91st Avenue. Demolition crews are actively deconstructing the 1925-era single-family residence next door at 400 NE 91st Avenue. The developer of these related projects, FX Homes, will replace that structure with two single-story townhouses.
Oregon software company Exterro lays off two-dozen employees after buying Zapproved
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
Tri-City Herald
He told a gas-station customer, ‘I don’t serve Black people.’ What his Idaho employer did
A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by an employee of an Idaho-based gas-station operator who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of...
Convicted Portland murderer faces jail time for California crimes
Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz is facing a potential six-month jail term for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision for the infamous 1990 murder of Tim Moreau.
thereflector.com
Woodland high schooler hooked on horses
One Woodland equestrian team member and 2023 graduate of the district’s alternative school has embraced her time volunteering at a horse therapy clinic as a way to help those with disabilities. Hope Batchelder, who recently completed her studies at TEAM High School, volunteers at Healing Steps, an occupational therapy...
