Medford, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a car from a Centereach parking lot in October. A man allegedly stole a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing

2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
DIX HILLS, NY
Shore News Network

Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison

MEDFORD, NJ – A Medford business scammed out of $340,000 was almost ruined. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Leslie Mroz, 39, of Selden, was sentenced to two to six years in prison for embezzling more than $340,000 from her employer over the course of approximately three years. The business has asked not to be named as the victim of a crime that was committed against it. The owner of the business said Moroz was trusted by the family and had even been accepted as part of their own family. The business survived, but Moroz is heading to The post Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEDFORD, NJ
westportjournal.com

Police: Female ‘check washing’ suspect charged again

WESTPORT — A New York woman, charged last year in a $28,000 “check-washing” scheme — stealing a check and changing the recipient’s name to her own — has been arrested again for the same criminal offense, police said. Thalia Patrick, 29, of Bronx, N.Y.,...
WESTPORT, NY
fox5ny.com

Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison

NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

