Police: 3 men arrested after drugs found inside Amityville deli
According to police, Juan Hernandez and Manuel Martinez-Quintanilla were both found to have drugs while inside the store.
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 the indictment of Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to allegedly rob and murder a Huntington Station man. “These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a car from a Centereach parking lot in October. A man allegedly stole a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot...
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing
2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
Dealer Sold Deadly 'Fetty Mix' To Long Island Woman Who Overdosed, DA Says
An accused drug dealer is facing multiple charges in connection to a Long Island woman’s overdose death.Jaquan Casserly, age 34, of Holbrook, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court Friday, Jan. 27, months after allegedly selling fentanyl to a Lake Grove woman who later died, according to the Suffolk…
Holbrook man indicted for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused deadly overdose
Jaquan Cassidy remains behind bars on $500,000 cash bail.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison
MEDFORD, NJ – A Medford business scammed out of $340,000 was almost ruined. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Leslie Mroz, 39, of Selden, was sentenced to two to six years in prison for embezzling more than $340,000 from her employer over the course of approximately three years. The business has asked not to be named as the victim of a crime that was committed against it. The owner of the business said Moroz was trusted by the family and had even been accepted as part of their own family. The business survived, but Moroz is heading to The post Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, woman indicted in failed murder robbery of man on LI: officials
A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were indicted for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Long Island man, authorities announced Thursday.
Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police
A man has been accused of driving drunk following an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that seriously injured a woman. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Dix Hills. A 28-year-old man was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, when...
westportjournal.com
Police: Female ‘check washing’ suspect charged again
WESTPORT — A New York woman, charged last year in a $28,000 “check-washing” scheme — stealing a check and changing the recipient’s name to her own — has been arrested again for the same criminal offense, police said. Thalia Patrick, 29, of Bronx, N.Y.,...
Police: Man critically injured following stabbing in Merrick
Nassau police responded to Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza where the 31-year-old man was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
5-Year-Old Child Found Shivering In PJs On Busy Hasbrouck Heights Street Corner
A child in her pajamas was found alone and shivering on a busy Hasbrouck Heights street corner Friday morning, authorities said.Officers responding to multiple calls on Jan. 27 found the unaccompanied 5-year-old at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John…
fox5ny.com
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
Police: Man stole $20,000 worth of items from Southampton storage facility
Authorities say on New Year’s Day, a masked man hit 24 units at Life Storage on Mariner Drive before taking off in a dark colored SUV.
Prosecutors: Selden woman embezzled over $340,000 from small business in Medford
The business says Leslie Mroz handled payroll and was able to pay herself over double her salary and make unauthorized contributions to her retirement fund and health insurance.
