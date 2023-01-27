Read full article on original website
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
citysuntimes.com
Western Week Gold Palette ArtWalk hits the town Feb. 2
In alignment with the City of Scottsdale’s Western Week event, the Scottsdale Gallery Association (SGA) presents its Western Week Gold Palette ArtWalk on Thursday, Feb. 2. The event takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. throughout the Scottsdale Arts District — along Main St. from Scottsdale Rd. to Goldwater Blvd. and north of Indian School Rd. on Marshall Way to 5th Ave. — attendees can enjoy authentic native and Western artists and artwork, live performances and special exhibitions within participating galleries.
citysuntimes.com
New public art sculpture 'Invert' dedicated to Town of Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, home to one of the largest public art collections in the state, formally dedicated its newest public art sculpture, erected on the corner of La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 26. The piece, titled “Invert,” was designed by Phoenix artist...
northcentralnews.net
Design event to benefit homeless animals
What is it like to be in the doghouse? Sixteen professional design/build teams, comprised of local architects, interior designers and home builders, have imagined just that as they created unique shelters for pups to auction during the ninth annual Design for Dogs event, which benefits the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL),
roselawgroupreporter.com
Egyptian Motor Hotel opens in Phoenix
The historic Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue in Phoenix is reopening after a major renovation. The Egyptian Motor Hotel is back. The Best Western Signature Collection hotel, which opened in 1950s and operated for decades as the Las Palmas Inn, has been restored at its original location at 765 Grand Ave. in Phoenix. It reopens to the public on Jan. 27. The two-story open-air hotel is distinctive because it is clad in Egyptian emblems and has an exaggerated neon sign.
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is coming to Phoenix, here’s when tickets go on sale
Cirque du Soleil is coming back to the Valley this fall to perform seven shows of ‘Corteo’ at Footprint Center in Phoenix!
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees through the weekend for dogs 6 months and older. Fees will be waived Wednesday through Monday at two Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations in the Valley. Adoptions can be made at the west shelter in Phoenix...
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
northcentralnews.net
Pita Jungle launches new menu
In January, Pita Jungle launched its new Seasonal Kitchen Crafts Menu, “Med Meets Mexico.” The company says that the dishes inspired by the new year with a healthful commitment to foods. The new menu features a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dishes with light, fresh and unprocessed ingredients inspired by...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
12news.com
'It can take months': Identifying human remains isn't like the movies
PHOENIX — Multiple gruesome discoveries have been made on Valley hiking trails recently, including human skulls and bones. Two sets of remains were found on South Mountain within two weeks, Phoenix police said. Around the same time, a human skull was found in a remote Buckeye desert. All three...
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos to Make Chandler Debut This Spring With More in the Works
The company is continuing to make good on its ambitious expansion plans for the Grand Canyon State announced last year.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
AZFamily
Rainy morning in Phoenix; snow in Northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a rainy morning across the Valley, with widespread showers developing across town. Look for mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of only 58 degrees today. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning. A storm system continues to impact our state this morning, with...
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
KTAR.com
John Mayer hits road on solo acoustic tour with spring stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer is tuning up for his first solo acoustic tour, which will make a stop in Phoenix in the spring. Mayer will play downtown’s Footprint Center on April 5 of his North American arena jaunt. Presales begin Thursday at 9 a.m. Arizona time. Ticket sales to the general public will start Friday at 9 a.m.
