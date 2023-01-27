MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A Salinas man who intentionally started three fires in Monterey has been arrested by Monterey Police. 63-year-old Stanley Edwards of Salinas was arrested on Friday Jan. 27 after their investigation revealed he was the primary culprit behind these fires. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on arson charges. Police said The post Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO