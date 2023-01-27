Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man on Coyote Creek homicide charge despite lack of body
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Even though Samuel Torres' body has never been found, San Jose police announced on Tuesday that his alleged killer has been arrested in connection to his shooting death by Coyote Creek nearly two years ago. Torres had been missing since July 4, 2021. Investigators said that...
San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
Teen slain at Boulder Creek party identified by Santa Cruz investigators
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house party in the Santa Cruz Mountains turned violent when an 18-year-old Soquel teenager was shot to death, investigators said. “The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Our hearts and condolences are with Rowan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic time,” the Santa Cruz […]
18-year-old shot, killed at party in the Santa Cruz Mountains, police say
A suspect was in custody Sunday after a teen was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night, officials said.
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 25, 2023
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 8:36 a.m. Mental Health Hold on 3rd St. 12:32 p.m. Assault on Thorp Av. 1:00 p.m. Trespass and felony warrant on 4th St. Jan. 9. 12:30 a.m. Shoplifting on El Camino Real. 2:08 a.m. Traffic collision in the shopping center on...
Man allegedly tries to kill Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy during pursuit
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly tried to kill a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy during a short foot chase following a traffic stop over the weekend. Saturday around 8 a.m., an officer stopped Emmanuel Diaz Ramos, 41, in the area of Rutland Avenue and Parkmoor Avenue, according to the Santa Clara County […]
Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A Salinas man who intentionally started three fires in Monterey has been arrested by Monterey Police. 63-year-old Stanley Edwards of Salinas was arrested on Friday Jan. 27 after their investigation revealed he was the primary culprit behind these fires. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on arson charges. Police said The post Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested appeared first on KION546.
Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
sanbenito.com
Suspect arrested on suspicion of murder in Hollister
Police arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a victim Saturday at a home in west Hollister, authorities said. The victim died as paramedics attempted emergency first aid as soon as they arrived at the crime scene. About 2pm Jan. 28, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to a report...
Paseos to the future? New Santa Cruz Riverwalk may open up 10 new restaurant spaces — four on the river
It might take 10 years, but the changing face of downtown Santa Cruz could offer the kind of vibrant community spaces for recreation, tourism and nightlife that have marked successful riverwalk projects in cities such as San Antonio, Austin, Chicago and Detroit.
2 arrested for alleged mail theft, conspiracy for identity theft
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
KSBW.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
KSBW.com
Rare sports cards worth more than $25,000 stolen in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Police in Monterey are investigating a burglary that happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at the Monterey Bay Collector’s Lounge. Enrique Villarreal, the owner of the shop, said thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia was taken in the heist. Surveillance footage shows a person, wearing all...
7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose
SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
Witness to Mountain View jewelry store robbery chases suspects
A local jewelry store and its customers faced an armed robbery on Friday morning, according to the Mountain View Police Department.
Shots fired during armed robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas
Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department
Comments / 1