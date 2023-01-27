ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Teen slain at Boulder Creek party identified by Santa Cruz investigators

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house party in the Santa Cruz Mountains turned violent when an 18-year-old Soquel teenager was shot to death, investigators said. “The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Our hearts and condolences are with Rowan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic time,” the Santa Cruz […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 25, 2023

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 8:36 a.m. Mental Health Hold on 3rd St. 12:32 p.m. Assault on Thorp Av. 1:00 p.m. Trespass and felony warrant on 4th St. Jan. 9. 12:30 a.m. Shoplifting on El Camino Real. 2:08 a.m. Traffic collision in the shopping center on...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A Salinas man who intentionally started three fires in Monterey has been arrested by Monterey Police. 63-year-old Stanley Edwards of Salinas was arrested on Friday Jan. 27 after their investigation revealed he was the primary culprit behind these fires. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on arson charges. Police said The post Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
sanbenito.com

Suspect arrested on suspicion of murder in Hollister

Police arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a victim Saturday at a home in west Hollister, authorities said. The victim died as paramedics attempted emergency first aid as soon as they arrived at the crime scene. About 2pm Jan. 28, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to a report...
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for alleged mail theft, conspiracy for identity theft

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KSBW.com

Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Rare sports cards worth more than $25,000 stolen in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Police in Monterey are investigating a burglary that happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at the Monterey Bay Collector’s Lounge. Enrique Villarreal, the owner of the shop, said thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia was taken in the heist. Surveillance footage shows a person, wearing all...
MONTEREY, CA
CBS San Francisco

7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy