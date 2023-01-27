ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'It heals the soul': Marcos de Niza mariachi band raising money for trip of a lifetime

TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."
TEMPE, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents

(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Recent precipitation aids Arizona’s short-term drought, long-term issues persist

PHOENIX — Arizona has experienced more rain and snow than normal this winter, which weather experts say has improved the state’s short-term drought. The Southwest, including states around Arizona, would need years of more consistent rainfall to counter the region’s current long-term that drought affects water resources, though, National Weather Service in Phoenix meteorologist Jared Heil explained in an informational video posted on Friday.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23

Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Phoenix Zoo transforming building into beautiful art gallery

The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation (ACNC)/Phoenix Zoo is debuting its new Wild Side Gallery by welcoming the renowned National Geographic exhibit in collaboration with the Grand Canyon Trust; "Between River and Rim: Hiking Across the Grand Canyon." Pete McBride, photographer and filmmaker, along with Kevin Fedarko, author of "Emerald...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd

First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy