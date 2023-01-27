ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Britney Spears Left Instagram Over Trolls Saying She 'Looked Like an Idiot' and 'Crazy'

"It really was uncalled for," Britney says of fans calling police for a wellness check in response. "I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!" Britney Spears' Instagram page is back up and running after she'd previously taken it down, and her fans called police to her house for a wellness check in response.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
toofab.com

Real Housewives of Dubai Star Nina Ali Exits Show After One Season

See why she's "moving my attention away from the show." It's all over for one of the "Real Housewives of Dubai." On Monday, series star Nina Ali announced she is exiting the Bravo reality show after just one season. Ali, a mother-of-three and co-founder of a premium fruit cake business, was one of six women in the show's first and only season (so far), which aired in 2022.
toofab.com

Christine Brown Dating Again Following Kody Brown Split: 'Awkward!'

She's back on the scene after 25+ years with her Sister Wives ex. "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is putting herself back on the market following her split from Kody Brown. Over the weekend, the reality TV star revealed she's dipped her toes into the dating app world since separating...
toofab.com

The Last of Us Goes a Whole Different Direction with Heartbreaking Introduction of Bill

The feature-length installment tells the story of Nick Offerman's "survivalist" Bill from how he survived the apocalypse to what happens when Joel and Ellie arrive. If fans of the video game thought Episode 2 of HBO's "The Last of Us" took a dramatic departure from the source material, they'd better buckle up before diving into Episode 3.
toofab.com

Austin Butler Reflects on Relationship With Lisa Marie Presley: 'We Got Close So Fast'

"It's just devastating," he said of her death. Austin Butler is recalling his special connection with the late Lisa Marie Presley. While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday night, the 31-year-old "Elvis" actor spoke on his "immediate" bond with the daughter of Elvis Presley upon the release of the King of Rock N' Roll's biopic.
toofab.com

Pamela Anderson Calls Marriage to Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst a 'Disaster'

She also opens up about being alone following a string of "interesting love affairs." Pamela Anderson has a handful of marriages under her belt -- and in a new interview, she just referred to one of them as an all out "disaster." In 2020, Anderson made headlines when she tied...

Comments / 0

Community Policy