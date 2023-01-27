Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Left Instagram Over Trolls Saying She 'Looked Like an Idiot' and 'Crazy'
"It really was uncalled for," Britney says of fans calling police for a wellness check in response. "I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!" Britney Spears' Instagram page is back up and running after she'd previously taken it down, and her fans called police to her house for a wellness check in response.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Real Housewives of Dubai Star Nina Ali Exits Show After One Season
See why she's "moving my attention away from the show." It's all over for one of the "Real Housewives of Dubai." On Monday, series star Nina Ali announced she is exiting the Bravo reality show after just one season. Ali, a mother-of-three and co-founder of a premium fruit cake business, was one of six women in the show's first and only season (so far), which aired in 2022.
Christine Brown Dating Again Following Kody Brown Split: 'Awkward!'
She's back on the scene after 25+ years with her Sister Wives ex. "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is putting herself back on the market following her split from Kody Brown. Over the weekend, the reality TV star revealed she's dipped her toes into the dating app world since separating...
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Spill on 'Perfect' Newborn Baby Girl (Exclusive)
Lawrence opens up about being a dad again at 46. It may have been nearly 13 years since Joey Lawrence last had a baby in the house, but he says he had no problem snapping right back into newborn mode after welcoming daughter Dylan earlier this month with wife Samantha Cope.
The Last of Us Goes a Whole Different Direction with Heartbreaking Introduction of Bill
The feature-length installment tells the story of Nick Offerman's "survivalist" Bill from how he survived the apocalypse to what happens when Joel and Ellie arrive. If fans of the video game thought Episode 2 of HBO's "The Last of Us" took a dramatic departure from the source material, they'd better buckle up before diving into Episode 3.
Austin Butler Reflects on Relationship With Lisa Marie Presley: 'We Got Close So Fast'
"It's just devastating," he said of her death. Austin Butler is recalling his special connection with the late Lisa Marie Presley. While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday night, the 31-year-old "Elvis" actor spoke on his "immediate" bond with the daughter of Elvis Presley upon the release of the King of Rock N' Roll's biopic.
Pamela Anderson Calls Marriage to Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst a 'Disaster'
She also opens up about being alone following a string of "interesting love affairs." Pamela Anderson has a handful of marriages under her belt -- and in a new interview, she just referred to one of them as an all out "disaster." In 2020, Anderson made headlines when she tied...
Julia Fox Hits Back at Criticism of Her Home After 'Underwhelming Apartment Tour'
Fox responds to claims she's worth "$30 million" and defends herself from "mixed reviews" of her NYC pad. Julia Fox has no time for the haters when it comes to her New York City apartment. The model made headlines last week after she gave what she called an "underwhelming" tour...
Trixie Mattel Hilariously Grills Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field on Pop Culture
The women of "80 for Brady" just went head to head in a pop culture quiz ... and things got heated, fast!. In a new video from "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Trixie Mattel, the drag queen grills Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field on everything from iconic female characters in entertainment to football and even themselves.
