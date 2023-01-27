Cooper Hummel, one of the newest members of the Seattle Mariners roster, is living the dream, but he had to fight his way to get here. The 28-year-old Hummel debuted in the big leagues last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks after five-plus years in the minors, something he says many people he has met in his time playing the sport told him would never happen. Now those people will see Hummel play for the same team he grew up rooting for.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO