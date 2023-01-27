ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ Scott Servais: High expectations of fans ‘a great thing’

There’s a different feeling around the Mariners going into the 2023 season, which has everything to do with their back-to-back 90-win campaigns and reaching the playoffs last year. That also comes with different expectations from the fan base, a segment of which has been vocal during this offseason in...
MyNorthwest.com

Lifelong Mariners fan Cooper Hummel has built career on defying cynics

Cooper Hummel, one of the newest members of the Seattle Mariners roster, is living the dream, but he had to fight his way to get here. The 28-year-old Hummel debuted in the big leagues last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks after five-plus years in the minors, something he says many people he has met in his time playing the sport told him would never happen. Now those people will see Hummel play for the same team he grew up rooting for.
MyNorthwest.com

Drayer’s Notebook: Mariners set spring invites, add LHP with local ties

With spring training right around the corner, the Mariners have announced their list of non-roster invitees. It is a large group as replacements will be needed when the World Baseball Classic claims a number of Mariners players, pulling them from camp starting March 7, with those who participate in the finals not returning until after March 21.
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Odds & Ends: Uniform notes, Julio Rodríguez snub

We’re just two weeks away from the Mariners reporting to spring training in Peoria, Ariz., and some things on the more fun side of baseball are beginning to leak out. This isn’t a traditional Mariners notebook, rather a collection of a few news items that may be of interest to fans that have little to nothing to do with the on-field Mariners product.
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.

