This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Patriots Sign Versatile Receiver To Future Contract Ahead Of Free Agency
The Patriots are giving another member of their 2022 practice squad a shot at sticking on the roster in 2023. New England on Monday signed wide receiver Lynn Bowden to a future contract. The move came three weeks after the Patriots locked up most of their final 16-man practice squad to future deals.
Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation
The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
You May Want To Rethink Betting On Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes In Super Bowl LVII
The NFL season is down to just one game, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to match up in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs and Eagles entered the postseason as the top seed in their respective conferences, with Philadelphia opening up as 1.5-point favorites over Kansas City for the big game at State Farm Stadium. Super Bowl LVII will be just the second playoff game in the Patrick Mahomes era that the Chiefs enter as underdogs, which has led many to place wagers on KC.
Here’s Why Chiefs Got Bizarre Third-Down Do-Over Vs. Bengals
The penalty that ultimately lost the Cincinnati Bengals the AFC Championship Game was a valid call. Patrick Mahomes clearly was out of bounds when Joseph Ossai shoved him, resulting in the 15-yard unnecessary roughness flag that set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal. But Bengals fans had every reason...
49ers’ Brock Purdy Forced To Make NFC Championship Return
The San Francisco 49ers have officially hit desperation territory as they look to save their season. Already on their third-string quarterback entering an NFC Championship matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers were forced to make a switch to veteran fourth-stringer Josh Johnson after Brock Purdy went down with an elbow injury in the first quarter.
Brock Purdy Status In Question Vs. Eagles After First-Quarter Injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was sidelined midway through the first quarter after suffering an injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers deemed Purdy questionable to return due to an right elbow injury suffered on San Francisco’s first offensive possession. He remained on...
Trey Lance, Tom Brady Options Open After Brock Purdy Injury Details
The 49ers’ quarterback situation likely will be the focus for another offseason. San Francisco made the decision last season to start Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo. That run was short lived after the No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the second game of the season. Garoppolo returned as the team’s starting QB until he suffered a broken foot in Week 13.
Trent Williams Slams Eagles Defender As Benches Clear In NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles ran away with a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday against the 49ers, and the one-sided affair led to plenty of frustration from San Francisco. Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams ultimately lost his cool and took his frustration out on...
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out of NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers were just starting to hit their stride in the backfield. The NFC West Champions spent most of the season without their star running back, Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell appeared in only five regular season games, returning toward the end of the campaign. But his reappearance was only temporary as the second-year pro has been ruled out of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Does This Tom Brady Report Prove QB’s Buccaneers Exit Inevitable?
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already in Tom Brady’s rearview mirror?. While Brady hasn’t publicly committed to returning for a 24th season, there’s been plenty of debate about where the quarterback will play in 2023 if he continues his NFL career and leaves the Bucs as a free agent, a scenario that feels increasingly likely with Tampa Bay eliminated early from the NFL playoffs.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Defends Non-Challenge Decision Vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles ran away from the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s matchup for the NFC Championship. But what if the 49ers never had an early hole to dig themselves out of?. The Eagles got out to an early 7-0 lead, benefitting from a missed call that never underwent...
Brittany Mahomes Trolls Eli Apple After Chiefs’ Win Over Bengals
Joe Burrow wasn’t the only Bengals player who was ribbed after Cincinnati was dethroned as the king of the AFC. Eli Apple also was given a whole lot of grief by Kansas City players and fans after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in Sunday’s conference championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Joining the party was Brittany Mahomes, wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who took aim at the Cincinnati cornerback after Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard, game-winning field goal.
Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed in Concussion Protocol
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is currently in concussion protocol, per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News. Sneed left in the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals and never returned after being diagnosed with a concussion. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed his placement in concussion protocol and added that the team would “see how he does” leading up to the Super Bowl. Thankfully for Sneed, he will have two weeks to clear protocol before the big game.
