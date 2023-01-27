The Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be done with their offseason additions just yet. With Boston just months removed from its last-place finish in the American League East to close the door on 2022, the offseason has been among the most interesting for the Red Sox in recent years. They lost a trio of fan favorites — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — and simultaneously addressed their need for depth in the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen to weather the storm of said losses.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO