Mets Finalize 4-Year, $50 Million Contract with 2B/OF Jeff McNeil
According to the team’s official Twitter, the New York Mets have finalized a four-year, $50 million contract extension with second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil. The deal, which includes a club option, keeps McNeil in a Mets uniform through the 2026 season. “We are thrilled for Jeff and his family,” said...
Ex-Red Sox Matt Barnes Calls End Of Boston Tenure ‘Bittersweet’
Matt Barnes didn’t expect to reach the end of his trail with the Boston Red Sox this offseason. The right-handed relief pitcher spoke out for the first time since Boston severed ties with him ahead of spring training. The Red Sox first designated Barnes for assignment on Jan. 24, a move which was then followed by a swap with the Miami Marlins on Monday that brought Richard Bleier — a left-handed reliever — to Boston.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Still In ‘Market’ For Infielders
The Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be done with their offseason additions just yet. With Boston just months removed from its last-place finish in the American League East to close the door on 2022, the offseason has been among the most interesting for the Red Sox in recent years. They lost a trio of fan favorites — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — and simultaneously addressed their need for depth in the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen to weather the storm of said losses.
How Mets Owner Responded To Free Agency Question About Shohei Ohtani
It’s easy to envision the New York Mets signing Shohei Ohtani next Major League Baseball offseason, when the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar is slated to become a free agent. Mets owner Steve Cohen has deep pockets and a strong willingness to spend. He’ll seemingly do whatever it...
Four Red Sox Prospects Crack Keith Law’s Top 100 Rankings For 2023
The Athletic’s Keith Law released his 2023 top 100 MLB prospects list Monday, and it serves as additional evidence the Boston Red Sox’s farm system is trending in the right direction. Four Red Sox prospects cracked Law’s rankings: Marcelo Mayer (No. 11), Ceddanne Rafaela (37), Triston Casas (40)...
What To Know About New Red Sox Reliever Richard Bleier
You can never have too many relievers. At least that seems to be the mindset of the Boston Red Sox as they enter the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Boston has completely revamped its bullpen this offseason by adding Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Joely Rodríguez and Wyatt Mills to a group that ranked 26th in ERA (4.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.36) and 18th in saves (39).
