Hastings Community Theatre presents “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” beginning Feb. 17

UNK fraternities have new home at renovated Martin Hall
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Step inside the main entrance to Martin Hall and one of the first things you’ll notice is a cornerstone bearing the names of Herbert L. Cushing, the former president of the Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney, as well as members of the Board of Education of State Normal Schools.
Hastings homeless shelter reopens
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Crossroads Mission Avenue is officially back open after being closed for more than a month. The homeless shelter’s Hastings location had to close after a sprinkler pipe burst and damaged the building’s electrical panel. It happened on Christmas night, forcing residents to move to...
CHI Health Good Samaritan now accepting Health Career scholarship applications
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Since 1989, the Foundation at CHI Health Good Samaritan has awarded $294,891 in scholarships to 431 future nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and other health professionals. Upon graduation, many of these professionals remain in Kearney providing health care to our community. Generous donors make the scholarship program possible.
Kearney Police presents Youth Citizens Academy
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is presenting a free, interactive, and hands-on course that will allow teens to learn what goes on in the day to day duties of a police officer. The Youth Citizens Academy will be a five week course, with classes every Thursday evening...
Grand Island Casino sees early success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been one month since the Grand Island Casino opened up, and it’s already making quite the impression on the community. In just five day of business in December, it contributed over $97,000 to the state with more than $12,000 of that heading to the city and county.
Educational Service Unit 9 host first-ever social media team day
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Educational Service Unit 9 hosted their first-ever Social Media Teams Day on Tuesday. The event featured social media influencer and Hastings native, Dante Bolehower. Schools competed in social media challenges focused on the four E’s; entertaining, engaging, empowering, and educating. ESU9 officials said events like this...
Grand Island Fire Department: Cause of house fire believed to be electrical in nature
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island was destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. When the first crews arrived, the fire was on the outside of the structure....
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping
Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." The event is happening Feb 8th at the city auditorium. Crews on scene of massive house fire in Grand Island. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST. The Grand Island fire...
Hastings girls, York boys bowling team snags B-5 District title
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings hosted the B-5 District bowling Championship on Tuesday at Pastime Lanes. McCool Junction, Northwest, Superior and York also competing for Championship hardware. For the boys, York won the team title, and the Hastings Tiger girls claimed first as well. See embedded video for highlights.
Wood River boys basketball earns comeback win to advance in LPC Tournament
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Wood River boys basketball hosted fifth-seed St. Paul in the quarterfinal round of the Louplatte Conference Tournament Tuesday. After going down by as much as 13, the Eagles came back to beat the Wildcats 50-42 and advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded...
doniphanherald.com
Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death
RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
Kearney boys basketball unable to stop lightning-hot Thunderbolts
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball hosted Lincoln Pius X Tuesday for a game between two top-ranked teams in Class A. The Bearcats played the Thunderbolts tough, but lost 62-54. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Wind chill advisory until tomorrow morning
GRAND ISLAND, Neb., -- More cold weather is coming our way. According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, a wind chill advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. The wind chill advisory is in effect for counties to the north and west of Hall County,...
Hastings boys basketball continues surge in 33-point win over Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings boys basketball hit the road for a matchup with Grand Island Northwest Tuesday. The Tigers routed the Vikings in their home gym, 63-30. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
St. Cecilia boys basketball beats rival Patriots by two
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Adams Central Tuesday night. The Bluehawks beat the Patriots 44-42 to earn bragging rights in the crosstown rivalry. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Another bitter cold night tonight, but improving temperatures are on the way
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was the coldest day we will experience this week as a warm-up begins tomorrow afternoon. Saw some light snow across the area as well. Any light snow will taper off by midnight as a mid level disturbance exits the region later this evening. We will once again have to deal with bitter wind chills this evening into tomorrow morning. Although the air temperatures may be colder tonight, with lighter winds, the feel-like temperatures won’t be as bad as this morning. Still, very cold to start the day on Monday with lows in the -0s northwest to 0s southeast. Wind chill values Monday morning in the -6 to -12 range. Tomorrow starts the warm-up we will see this week. More sunshine for the day tomorrow as cloudy skies tonight become partly sunny for Monday. Don’t get me wrong, it will still be cold with highs tomorrow ranging from low-mid teens across the area. Wind chills during the day tomorrow between -2 and -12 with the coldest to the north and southwest.
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Ord girls basketball upsets Eagles to advance in LPC Tournament
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Ord girls basketball took on fourth-ranked Wood River in the quarterfinal round of the Louplatte Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Chanticleers upset the Eagles 53-48 to advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
