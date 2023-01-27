ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In Amityville Deli, Police Say

The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said. Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police. After...
AMITYVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
police1.com

N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer

WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
WADING RIVER, NY
longisland.com

Queens Man Arrested in Connection with 2022 Shooting at New Hyde Park LA Fitness

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for a Shooting that occurred on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. in New Hyde Park. According to detectives, officers responded for shots being fired at the LA Fitness located on 1111 Marcus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of bystanders outside the location as well as individuals running out of the fitness center. Officers entered the location and one shell casing was discovered inside the basketball court. No injuries were reported at scene.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
longisland.com

Four Males arrested in Great Neck for Attempted Burglary

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four individuals for an Attempted Burglary that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:33 pm in Great Neck. According to Burglary Pattern Team Detectives, four subjects while acting in concert responded to an Oxford Boulevard residence in a black Saturn with Virginia plates. The subjects attempted to enter the residence through a rear window but were unable to gain entry. The subjects attempted to flee the scene but were taken into police custody by members of the Burglary Pattern Team and Sixth Squad Detectives without further incident.
GREAT NECK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store

Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview. The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy