Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In Amityville Deli, Police Say
The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said. Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police. After...
Police: 3 men arrested after drugs found inside Amityville deli
According to police, Juan Hernandez and Manuel Martinez-Quintanilla were both found to have drugs while inside the store.
longisland.com
Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
police1.com
N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer
WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing $1 Million Winning Lotto Ticket & Prize Money From Relative
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Texas woman pleaded guilty today to stealing a $1 million winning “scratch-off” ticket from her cousin and claiming more than $500,000 in a lump-sum payout in November 2020. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty before...
longisland.com
Queens Man Arrested in Connection with 2022 Shooting at New Hyde Park LA Fitness
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for a Shooting that occurred on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. in New Hyde Park. According to detectives, officers responded for shots being fired at the LA Fitness located on 1111 Marcus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of bystanders outside the location as well as individuals running out of the fitness center. Officers entered the location and one shell casing was discovered inside the basketball court. No injuries were reported at scene.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 the indictment of Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to allegedly rob and murder a Huntington Station man. “These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal...
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
longisland.com
Four Males arrested in Great Neck for Attempted Burglary
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four individuals for an Attempted Burglary that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:33 pm in Great Neck. According to Burglary Pattern Team Detectives, four subjects while acting in concert responded to an Oxford Boulevard residence in a black Saturn with Virginia plates. The subjects attempted to enter the residence through a rear window but were unable to gain entry. The subjects attempted to flee the scene but were taken into police custody by members of the Burglary Pattern Team and Sixth Squad Detectives without further incident.
Man, woman indicted in failed murder robbery of man on LI: officials
A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were indicted for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Long Island man, authorities announced Thursday.
Dix Hills Man Charged With DWI in Crash That Injured Woman
A Dix Hills man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday morning on the Long Island Expressway. Suffolk Polices aid that Sargunvir Sondhi, 26, was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 east on the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Read More ...
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Yonkers psychiatrist sentenced to prison for distributing more than 100,000 oxycodone pills
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Dr. Marc Laruelle, 65, pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone and other narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose between September 2016 to October 2021.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
Police: Man critically injured following stabbing in Merrick
Nassau police responded to Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza where the 31-year-old man was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Man AKA 'Pikachu' Ordered Death-By-Machete For Gang Enemy In Massapequa Preserve
A high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted of ordering the death of a 19-year-old man who was hacked to death with a machete on Long Island. Carlos Portillo, age 28, also known as "Solitario" and "Pikachu," was convicted of murder on Thursday, Jan. 26 for the January 2017 murder, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
Massapequa man arrested for alleged involvement in fatal overdose
Detectives say they arrested James Haynesworth Wednesday night following an investigation to the fatal overdose.
Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store
Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview. The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.
3 people wanted for stealing wallet, using credit card from purse in Melville
Police say the credit card came from a wallet that two men took from a woman's purse at La Piazza on Walt Whitman Road.
