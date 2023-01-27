The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four individuals for an Attempted Burglary that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:33 pm in Great Neck. According to Burglary Pattern Team Detectives, four subjects while acting in concert responded to an Oxford Boulevard residence in a black Saturn with Virginia plates. The subjects attempted to enter the residence through a rear window but were unable to gain entry. The subjects attempted to flee the scene but were taken into police custody by members of the Burglary Pattern Team and Sixth Squad Detectives without further incident.

GREAT NECK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO