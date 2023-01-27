Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Book "Gender Queer" Faced a Challenge in Another Maine SchoolThe Maine WriterMaine State
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment
After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery
BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city. The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery. "It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks...
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
wabi.tv
Public hearing on sports betting in Maine Tuesday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There is a public hearing on sports wagering in Maine Tuesday morning. The Maine Gambling Control Unit will host the meeting at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta starting at 9am. There is a virtual option as well. However, those wishing to speak that are there in...
wabi.tv
Central Maine Growth Council says Downtown Waterville is thriving after completing phase one of the revitalization project
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a few months since the completion of phase one of the revitalization efforts in downtown Waterville. Part of the 11.2-million-dollar project was to convert Main and Front Streets from a one-way to a two-way traffic.The project also improved intersections, sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru
Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
Construction on New Maine Turnpike Exit 35 Begins in February
There's a brand new exit on the Maine Turnpike that will begin construction in February that aims to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the region, but it will take some time before it's completed. Sargent Corporation will begin construction on a new Exit 35 in Saco at a...
WMTW
Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
wabi.tv
Portland Reavers brings medieval buhurt combat to Maine
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A local sports team is a blast from the past -- literally!. The Portland Reavers are Maine’s only armored combat team. Internationally known as buhurt, coming from the French word “to wallop,” this sport transports medieval European fighting tactics to contemporary combat. From...
2 Major Stores Forced to Close in Scarborough, Maine, for Safety
Do you go shopping? Well, obviously you do! However, if you go shopping in Scarborough, Maine, then you may find yourself in a predicament where you can't stop where you normally do. Yesterday, two major stores in Scarborough had to evacuate and close their doors. According to WGME, both Sam's...
Stop throwing tomatoes in the cemetery, Bath Parks & Recreations says
BATH, Maine — The Bath Parks & Recreation Department is asking members of the public to stop throwing tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The vegetables are reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city as well, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Anna Kendrick talks life in Maine while eating progressively spicier wings on Hot Ones
MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 9, 2022. Portland native Anna Kendrick recently showed up on a popular YouTube series to eat hot wings, discuss her latest movie, and even talk about life in Maine. On Thursday, the Maine celebrity appeared...
ngxchange.org
Key state panel urges new rail trail between Auburn and Portland
Panel endorses a 26-mile path for bicycles and pedestrians along an unused rail corridor. The state’s Portland to Auburn Rail Use Advisory Council agreed this month to support the creation of a bicycle and pedestrian trail along a 26.5-mile, state-owned rail corridor between the two cities. Seven of the...
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
Maine legislature hears from public on changes to recovery homes
AUGUSTA, Maine — Bruce Moore has been living in a recovery home since June. "I walked out of prison after 35 years. My whole plan was to die in prison because I knew no other thing," he said. Instead, he entered a recovery home in Lewiston where he lives...
Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
