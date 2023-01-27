ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

mainebiz.biz

Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment

After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery

BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city. The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery. "It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks...
BATH, ME
wabi.tv

Public hearing on sports betting in Maine Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There is a public hearing on sports wagering in Maine Tuesday morning. The Maine Gambling Control Unit will host the meeting at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta starting at 9am. There is a virtual option as well. However, those wishing to speak that are there in...
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Monitor

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse

Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
FREEPORT, ME
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Portland Reavers brings medieval buhurt combat to Maine

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A local sports team is a blast from the past -- literally!. The Portland Reavers are Maine’s only armored combat team. Internationally known as buhurt, coming from the French word “to wallop,” this sport transports medieval European fighting tactics to contemporary combat. From...
PORTLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

Key state panel urges new rail trail between Auburn and Portland

Panel endorses a 26-mile path for bicycles and pedestrians along an unused rail corridor. The state’s Portland to Auburn Rail Use Advisory Council agreed this month to support the creation of a bicycle and pedestrian trail along a 26.5-mile, state-owned rail corridor between the two cities. Seven of the...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
SOUTH THOMASTON, ME

