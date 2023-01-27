ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria teen held on bond for string of burglaries, gun possession

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old man was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury for three burglaries that occurred last September, when he was a juvenile. Court documents charge the suspect with three counts of burglary on Sept. 7, alleging that he entered Freedom Gas Station in Chillicothe, Express Smoke Shop in Chillicothe, and the Shell Gas Station on N Prospect Road in Peoria, all with the intent to commit theft within that business.
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police arrest two juveniles on burglary charge

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police says they’re investigating a case where several male juveniles were allegedly breaking into a vehicle next to Bradley University. Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Institute Place on Saturday at 4:10 P.M. Officers say the subjects fled on...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police investigate two armed robberies Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating two more armed robberies in two parts of the city on Sunday. One of those was reported prior to noon in the area of Bradley University. A female victim told Bradley and Peoria Police that a male approached her near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place, armed with a gun, and took personal items from her before running southbound into an alley.
starvedrock.media

Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In

A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
25newsnow.com

Victim uninjured as police investigate armed robbery in West Bluff

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the armed robbery had occurred in the 1800 block of West Bradley, between Western and the Bradley University Campus. The female victim told police that a man approached her with a...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police respond to multiple armed incidents Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday. According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place....
wcbu.org

Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, as investigation status remains unclear

The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
Central Illinois Proud

Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred on Saturday evening. According to a Peoria Police press release, police were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Western for an armed robbery at a business. A witness told police that a male...
1470 WMBD

Decade in federal prison for convicted meth dealer

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the next decade in federal prison after being sentenced to felony drug charges. Court records indicate Robert Lee Ford, 38, was sentenced Monday to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty last September to charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
25newsnow.com

AutoZone employee threatened with knife, Peoria Police say

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed robbery at AutoZone on Saturday evening. A witness told police a man came into the store and pretended to shop at the 900 block of S. Western Ave. Peoria Police confirmed the incident occurred at AutoZone around 6:30 pm.
1470 WMBD

PPD investigating armed robbery at a Peoria Auto Zone

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Peoria AutoZone store on Saturday night. A witness told Peoria Police a man came into the store near the corner of S. Western Avenue and S. Ann Street around 6:30 p.m., pretending to shop. The witness said the...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police take murder suspect, two others into custody

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have taken a second suspect into custody concerning the murder of 15-year-old Merian Smith. The 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.
25newsnow.com

Peoria woman identified after fatal Tazewell County crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley has identified a Peoria woman as the victim of a fatal crash Saturday. Tammy Odom, 50, was pronounced deceased at the scene on Interstate 74 near mile marker 107 between Morton and Deer Creek at around 6:05 a.m. Preliminary...
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
25newsnow.com

Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
1470 WMBD

Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
Central Illinois Proud

Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
25newsnow.com

Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
