Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen held on bond for string of burglaries, gun possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old man was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury for three burglaries that occurred last September, when he was a juvenile. Court documents charge the suspect with three counts of burglary on Sept. 7, alleging that he entered Freedom Gas Station in Chillicothe, Express Smoke Shop in Chillicothe, and the Shell Gas Station on N Prospect Road in Peoria, all with the intent to commit theft within that business.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police arrest two juveniles on burglary charge
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police says they’re investigating a case where several male juveniles were allegedly breaking into a vehicle next to Bradley University. Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Institute Place on Saturday at 4:10 P.M. Officers say the subjects fled on...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate two armed robberies Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating two more armed robberies in two parts of the city on Sunday. One of those was reported prior to noon in the area of Bradley University. A female victim told Bradley and Peoria Police that a male approached her near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place, armed with a gun, and took personal items from her before running southbound into an alley.
starvedrock.media
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
25newsnow.com
Victim uninjured as police investigate armed robbery in West Bluff
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the armed robbery had occurred in the 1800 block of West Bradley, between Western and the Bradley University Campus. The female victim told police that a man approached her with a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police respond to multiple armed incidents Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday. According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place....
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, as investigation status remains unclear
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
Central Illinois Proud
Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred on Saturday evening. According to a Peoria Police press release, police were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Western for an armed robbery at a business. A witness told police that a male...
1470 WMBD
Decade in federal prison for convicted meth dealer
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the next decade in federal prison after being sentenced to felony drug charges. Court records indicate Robert Lee Ford, 38, was sentenced Monday to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty last September to charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
25newsnow.com
AutoZone employee threatened with knife, Peoria Police say
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed robbery at AutoZone on Saturday evening. A witness told police a man came into the store and pretended to shop at the 900 block of S. Western Ave. Peoria Police confirmed the incident occurred at AutoZone around 6:30 pm.
1470 WMBD
PPD investigating armed robbery at a Peoria Auto Zone
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Peoria AutoZone store on Saturday night. A witness told Peoria Police a man came into the store near the corner of S. Western Avenue and S. Ann Street around 6:30 p.m., pretending to shop. The witness said the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police take murder suspect, two others into custody
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have taken a second suspect into custody concerning the murder of 15-year-old Merian Smith. The 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman identified after fatal Tazewell County crash
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley has identified a Peoria woman as the victim of a fatal crash Saturday. Tammy Odom, 50, was pronounced deceased at the scene on Interstate 74 near mile marker 107 between Morton and Deer Creek at around 6:05 a.m. Preliminary...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
Central Illinois Proud
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
25newsnow.com
Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
25newsnow.com
Bar owner sentenced to 30 days jail, conditional discharge following 2020 East Peoria hit-and-run
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria bar owner has been sentenced to jail for hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene at a casino three years ago. Martin Walgenbach was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting March 3 - giving him time to get his medications approved in the Tazewell County Jail.
Comments / 0