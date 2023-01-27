Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges, according to Tyre Nichols.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Housing Authority creates scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) announced Tuesday the creation of a scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres Ortiz. The Brexialee Torres Ortiz Memorial Scholarship will present a $5,000 scholarship each year to an eligible SHA Public Housing resident entering a two- or four-year college or university who embodies the extraordinary spirit of Brexi.
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
cnycentral.com
The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic rescheduled to 2024 amid safety concerns
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Due to safety concerns, the Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic on Hiawatha Lake has been rescheduled to next year. The annual game was already once rescheduled this year; it was originally supposed to happen Jan. 28 and was moved to Feb. 4. The warmer than usual winter...
cnycentral.com
North Syracuse CSD considers changing district's name; seeks community input
North Syracuse, N.Y. — The North Syracuse Central School District, the largest suburban district in Central New York, is considering changing its name and wants input from the community. The district said it is considering changing the name to Cicero-North Syracuse Central School District. A district spokesperson said the...
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
cnycentral.com
Country star Luke Bryan to perform at the Amp in June
Syracuse, N.Y. — Country star Luke Bryan announced he will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview this summer on his "Country on Tour" tour. Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will join him on the tour. The concert is scheduled for June...
cnycentral.com
Oneida City Police Department warns public of new addictive substances: Girl Scout Cookies
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida City Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to warn the community of highly addictive substances circulating in the area. The substances are often distributed by "strong, smart, fearless young women" who will get you hooked, according to the post. The street names for these...
cnycentral.com
Meal plans get an upgrade at Project Lean Nation, new store opening soon in Camillus
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — If your New Year’s Resolution was to eat healthy, you're in luck. A new franchise dedicated to helping people do just that opens this Saturday in Camillus. Project Lean Nation is a franchise that aims to help people achieve healthier lifestyles through pre-packaged, portion-controlled meals.
cnycentral.com
Renowned performer to present free concert at SUNY Oswego on Feb. 6.
OSWEGO, N.Y. — SUNY Oswego alum Larry Watson will present an admission-free musical exploration show at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. Titled “American Fruit With African Roots: A Black Swan Song by Affirmative Action Baby,” the show will spotlight original compositions in the African American musical forms of blues, jazz, gospel, soul, Motown and commercially successful pop songs.
cnycentral.com
CNY parents stuck searching for medication for their kids
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A task as easy as getting medication at the pharmacy has turned into a full-time job for some parents like Sarah Wolff. Wolff said, “I had one instance after trying to get eye drops for my son and the pharmacy didn't have the ones we needed and couldn't get back through to the pediatrician's office. I went back and said the pharmacy can't get through and they don't have what we needed. So, that was a debacle.”
cnycentral.com
'We can and must do better': Ithaca PBA releases statement on Tyre Nichols killing
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has released a statement about the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. A confrontation ensued and Nichols was badly beaten by several officers. Video released Friday showed officers kicking, punching and pepper spraying Nichols, at times when he was already on the ground. Nichols died at the hospital on Jan. 10, three days after his arrest, from a heart attack and kidney failure, according to the family.
cnycentral.com
Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide prompts district to adopt new mental health support
MANLIUS, N.Y. — Two months after the second student suicide in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District, the community is seeing a renewed focus on mental health. The district plans to roll out new changes to address student mental health before it becomes a crisis. Last month, the family of Liam...
cnycentral.com
Auburn-native and brother-in-law of President Joe Biden, Michael E. Hunter dies at 72
AUBURN, N.Y. — Michael E. Hunter, the brother-in-law of President Joe Biden died Thursday at the age of 72, according to Langham Funeral Home. The Hunter family is best known locally as the former owners of Hunter Dinerant, a diner in Auburn that was frequented by President Biden and his two sons when they were young.
cnycentral.com
CNY Tuesdays: CNY Family Bike Giveaway
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Every year for the past 26 years, just before Christmas, the central new york family bike giveaway has been supplying children with the opportunity to enjoy bike ownership.
cnycentral.com
Meet Luna: CNY Central's adoptable pet of the week
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — This is Luna! She's a pitbull mix with Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville. Luna was originally found as a stray and was adopted by a loving owner years ago. Her owner passed away, and her world turned upside down. Second Chance staff said she's...
cnycentral.com
The Kid LAROI to kick off new tour at the Oncenter March 22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist The Kid LAROI is kicking off his first ever college tour, 2023 Bleed For You Tour, at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. Fans can look forward to The Kid LAROI performing newly released songs from the upcoming...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police holding news conference on use of force in incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — UPDATE: Syracuse police are holding a news conference regarding this use of force incident. You can watch that live below when it begins at 2 PM:. The Syracuse Police Department confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into use of force during a call on Saturday, Jan. 28.
cnycentral.com
Yankee Stadium to host Syracuse football against Pittsburgh for 100th anniversary game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange and the Pittsburgh Panthers will celebrate the centennial anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium when the ACC rivals face off Nov. 11, 2023. The Yankee Stadium has hosted over 200 football games and established a bowl game since then.
cnycentral.com
Sheriff's Office warns someone may be using death of Baldwinsville teen to make money
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office is warning of a potential phishing scam related to fundraising efforts for the family of Ava Wood. Authorities say Wood died in a murder-suicide carried out by her father. She was a 14-year-old student at Durgee Junior High School and was on the soccer and track and field teams.
cnycentral.com
Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
Comments / 0