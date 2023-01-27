ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse Housing Authority creates scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres Ortiz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) announced Tuesday the creation of a scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres Ortiz. The Brexialee Torres Ortiz Memorial Scholarship will present a $5,000 scholarship each year to an eligible SHA Public Housing resident entering a two- or four-year college or university who embodies the extraordinary spirit of Brexi.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Country star Luke Bryan to perform at the Amp in June

Syracuse, N.Y. — Country star Luke Bryan announced he will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview this summer on his "Country on Tour" tour. Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will join him on the tour. The concert is scheduled for June...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Renowned performer to present free concert at SUNY Oswego on Feb. 6.

OSWEGO, N.Y. — SUNY Oswego alum Larry Watson will present an admission-free musical exploration show at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. Titled “American Fruit With African Roots: A Black Swan Song by Affirmative Action Baby,” the show will spotlight original compositions in the African American musical forms of blues, jazz, gospel, soul, Motown and commercially successful pop songs.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY parents stuck searching for medication for their kids

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A task as easy as getting medication at the pharmacy has turned into a full-time job for some parents like Sarah Wolff. Wolff said, “I had one instance after trying to get eye drops for my son and the pharmacy didn't have the ones we needed and couldn't get back through to the pediatrician's office. I went back and said the pharmacy can't get through and they don't have what we needed. So, that was a debacle.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

'We can and must do better': Ithaca PBA releases statement on Tyre Nichols killing

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has released a statement about the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. A confrontation ensued and Nichols was badly beaten by several officers. Video released Friday showed officers kicking, punching and pepper spraying Nichols, at times when he was already on the ground. Nichols died at the hospital on Jan. 10, three days after his arrest, from a heart attack and kidney failure, according to the family.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesdays: CNY Family Bike Giveaway

Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Every year for the past 26 years, just before Christmas, the central new york family bike giveaway has been supplying children with the opportunity to enjoy bike ownership.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Luna: CNY Central's adoptable pet of the week

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — This is Luna! She's a pitbull mix with Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville. Luna was originally found as a stray and was adopted by a loving owner years ago. Her owner passed away, and her world turned upside down. Second Chance staff said she's...
JAMESVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

The Kid LAROI to kick off new tour at the Oncenter March 22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist The Kid LAROI is kicking off his first ever college tour, 2023 Bleed For You Tour, at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. Fans can look forward to The Kid LAROI performing newly released songs from the upcoming...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
SYRACUSE, NY

