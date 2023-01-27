SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A task as easy as getting medication at the pharmacy has turned into a full-time job for some parents like Sarah Wolff. Wolff said, “I had one instance after trying to get eye drops for my son and the pharmacy didn't have the ones we needed and couldn't get back through to the pediatrician's office. I went back and said the pharmacy can't get through and they don't have what we needed. So, that was a debacle.”

