oilcity.news
Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Cowgirls Fertig, Pedersen earn Mountain West Player of the Week honors
LARAMIE, Wyo. — A pair of University of Wyoming Cowgirls swept the Mountain West Player of the Week honors for their performances in a pair of UW victories last week. For the third time this season, Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, while Allyson Fertig earned her first Player of the Week recognition.
