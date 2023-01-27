LARAMIE, Wyo. — A pair of University of Wyoming Cowgirls swept the Mountain West Player of the Week honors for their performances in a pair of UW victories last week. For the third time this season, Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, while Allyson Fertig earned her first Player of the Week recognition.

