NebraskaTV

Suspect in West Omaha Target shooting dead, no other injuries reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The suspect entered the West Omaha Target with an AR-15 and lots of ammo and began firing, according to Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, was shot dead after officers arrived on scene a few minutes after the initial 911 call at 11:59 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: York man charged following deadly shooting

YORK, Neb. — A York man convicted in a 2010 Arizona murder is now accused of murdering his wife. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged in York County Court with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
YORK, NE
NebraskaTV

Schrock Medical Clinic offers Healthy Living program

Don't miss these educational opportunities to learn about healthy living through Schrock Medical Clinic. If you are seeking weight loss guidance we can help with that too! This is the COMPLETE PROGRAM that is guided and directed by Whitney, our Nurse Practitioner. This program is covered by most insurance companies.
KEARNEY, NE

