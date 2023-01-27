Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Classic Movies You Need To See Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin has always had a love affair with movies. When the Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin opened up in the summer of 1925 it was one of the nicest theaters in this part of the state. Back in the 80s and 90s, you could watch movies at the dollar theater...
What You Need To Know: Crumbl Cookie Grand Opening Friday In Lufkin, Texas
We all found out together that there was something yummy coming to the old Which Wich location in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center back in August. Now just five months later their grand opening is upon us. There is a full day of activities planned during the grand opening...
Local Doctor Sets Up Benefit for Tessa Aycock at Lufkin Art Walk
In the Spring of 2022, I wrote an article on the artistic talents of Dr. George Fidone. The Lufkin pediatrician discovered only recently that he possesses a superb painting talent. I continue to be amazed at his creations. I'm not necessarily an art connoisseur, but I know enough to recognize...
20 Years Later, East Texas Remembers the Space Shuttle Tragedy
It was just a few seconds before 8 o'clock Central Time, February 1, 2003, when the last transmission was received from the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere some 38 miles above the Dallas area. In response to a question, mission commander Rick Husband said "Roger", and...
Lufkin High School Students Shine at Regional BPA Conference
Congratulations are in order for a number of Lufkin High School students who recently competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) conference. The Area 5, Region 1 competition was held Saturday, January 28 at Dayton High School. Quite a few Panthers advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference and...
Don’t Be Alarmed if You See Elvis or Mona Lisa in Nacogdoches, TX
Saturday, February 4th, if you happen to be in the area of downtown Nacogdoches, don't be surprised if you see Van Gogh or Mona Lisa, or there could be a sighting of Cher, Madonna, Elvis, or maybe even a glimpse of the cast of Gilligan's Island. So, what's going on...
Hudson, PCA Swim Teams Excel at Regionals, Advance to State Meet
The Texas UIL Conference 4A, Region 3 Swimming and Diving Meet was held on January 26 & 27 at the McDonald family Aquatic Center on the campus of Lamar High School in Houston. Athletes representing Deep East Texas were among the 25 teams competing at this event. After all was said and done, swimmers from Hudson High School and Pineywoods Community Academy High School punched their tickets to the state meet in San Antonio.
Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera
Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dispose Of These Hazardous Materials Lurking In Your Lufkin, Texas Garage
Looking around your garage or shed, you might find some items that have been there for a long time. Things like paint and old car batteries that you can't just put out in the trash can build up over time. If you have had a can of paint for over...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Georgia-Pacific Helps Equip Corrigan PD With Life-Saving Devices
💖Many Corrigan Police vehicles are now equipped with defibrillators. 💖Defibrillators can be a life-saving device for someone having a cardiac arrest. 💖A generous donation by Georgia-Pacific made this purchase possible. Over the past several years, defibrillators are becoming a common site at schools, businesses, and other public...
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0