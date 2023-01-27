ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin High School Students Shine at Regional BPA Conference

Congratulations are in order for a number of Lufkin High School students who recently competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) conference. The Area 5, Region 1 competition was held Saturday, January 28 at Dayton High School. Quite a few Panthers advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference and...
Hudson, PCA Swim Teams Excel at Regionals, Advance to State Meet

The Texas UIL Conference 4A, Region 3 Swimming and Diving Meet was held on January 26 & 27 at the McDonald family Aquatic Center on the campus of Lamar High School in Houston. Athletes representing Deep East Texas were among the 25 teams competing at this event. After all was said and done, swimmers from Hudson High School and Pineywoods Community Academy High School punched their tickets to the state meet in San Antonio.
Whiskey Riff

Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera

Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week

This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Georgia-Pacific Helps Equip Corrigan PD With Life-Saving Devices

💖Many Corrigan Police vehicles are now equipped with defibrillators. 💖Defibrillators can be a life-saving device for someone having a cardiac arrest. 💖A generous donation by Georgia-Pacific made this purchase possible. Over the past several years, defibrillators are becoming a common site at schools, businesses, and other public...
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
