Tennessee lawmakers introduce bills to add “In God We Trust” to state seal
Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language "In God We Trust" into the Tennessee state seal.
Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a 2017...
State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee
The package would re-legalize abortion in the state of Tennessee.
Raid highlights push for tougher cockfighting laws in Tennessee
Animal welfare activists and some Tennessee lawmakers continue push for stricter penalties for cockfighting after a large raid in Union County over the weekend.
Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
Advocates say cockfighting bust in East Tennessee calls attention to 'weak' state law
Animal welfare advocates say a weekend raid of a cockfight in Union County is the latest example of why state lawmakers need to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said 98...
Plan to open up abortion access in Tennessee
Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.
Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee
A bill expanding Arkansas school employees’ right to defend themselves in physical altercations passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, while another bill aimed at protecting LGBTQ Arkansans from violence was tabled. Senate Minority Whip Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) said her background as a schoolteacher informed her introduction of both bills. Chesterfield introduced Senate Bill […] The post Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Tenn., Ga. law enforcement see decline in recruits as poor public perception increases
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The death of Tyre Nichols is forcing police departments around the country to rethink their policies. Here locally, departments are seeing lower numbers of academy graduates and several positions are still unfilled. And calls for change may mean law enforcement will have to take a look...
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols. State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change. Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened. “Somebody should have...
40 New Troopers Joining Tennessee Highway Patrol
Cadets completed training in December, 2022, now on assignment around the state. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced that 40 cadets completed Tennessee Highway Patrol training in late 2022 and are now serving the state in various assignments.
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
New bill introduced to create digital license for TN residents
From Local 3 News: Your driver’s license could soon move from your wallet to your phone. A bill to create a digital license is making its way through the Tennessee House. If the bill passes, you could keep your hard copy – however, a software would allow you to keep your license on your phone.
Proposed Tennessee Bill Would Revamp Recycling Process Statewide
A bill in the Tennessee Legislature aims to reduce packaging materials that end up in landfills by improving recycling in the Volunteer State. One recent survey ranks Tennessee 47th among states for recycling, with only 7% of common containers and packaging recycled. Senate Bill 573 would require reducing unnecessary packaging,...
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
Tyre Nichols case puts spotlight on Tennessee’s policing priorities
The beating of Tyre Nichols in police custody is renewing concerns about how top leaders are addressing police abuses statewide, including in Nashville. Middle Tennessee State University Professor Sekou Franklin said it’s easy to condemn a video where Memphis officers were so violent. But when it comes to less overt problems in policing, Gov. Bill Lee, Mayor John Cooper and other civic leaders are less vocal.
Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn
The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
TWRA opens public comment period on proposed Chronic Wasting Disease strategic plan
According to a press release by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the organization has recently proposed a new five-year strategic plan for managing Chronic Wasting Disease, a highly contagious and fatal disease that affects cervid animals like deer and elk. The strategic plan includes five major goals: (1) preventing the...
