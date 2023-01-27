Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
scvnews.com
April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”. The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29. Celebrity Waiter...
scvnews.com
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before. Nearly 238,000 riders took a trip aboard a Santa Clarita Transit bus in October...
scvnews.com
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth
The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.
Skateboarder Hit By Vehicle, Hospitalized In Santa Clarita
A skateboarder was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Santa Clarita on Monday night. At around 6 p.m. first responders received reports of a skateboarder who had been struck by a vehicle on Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Nicole Larios with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We ...
scvnews.com
Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event
Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts will host the annual Many Families, One Community event on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Golden Valley High School. The annual event is a resource fair for families and includes workshops on various subjects....
scvnews.com
Educational Videos Unveiled at Placerita Nature Center
Nature lovers have a new way to understand what they’re seeing when they hit the trails at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area – actually three new ways. Titled “Know Your Nature Center,” a push-button video installation greets visitors to the Placerita Canyon Nature Center and teaches them about some of the wildlife they’re likely to encounter. The trio of videos include “Choose a Trail,” “Wild About Wildflowers” and “Let’s Go Birdwatching,” shown on a 55-inch, weather-resistant screen.
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
tourcounsel.com
Antelope Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Palmdale, California
Antelope Valley Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Palmdale, California, in the Antelope Valley. Opened in September 1990, its buildings take up around 1 million square feet (93,000 m2). Its physical main building, parking lots, and ring road businesses encompass an area a bit less than 0.5 by 0.5 miles (800 by 800 m).
Child Rushed To Hospital After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
A child was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest at Ralphs in Stevenson Ranch Tuesday. Around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac Arrest call inside the Ralphs Grocery Store in the 24000 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los ...
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death Increases SCV Total to 540
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday’s COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today’s reporting.
Adopted! Dog that spent more than 450 days in West LA shelter finally has forever home
A dog who spent some 15 months at a Los Angeles shelter has finally been adopted after extraordinary efforts to find him a permanent home.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Man killed, 2 wounded in shooting near South Pasadena
A man in his 50s is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting today in Monterey Hills near South Pasadena. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to 4401 Maycrest Ave.
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
scvnews.com
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
signalscv.com
Local Japanese restaurant burglarized, vandalized
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are looking for suspects connected to a burglary at Gyu Kaku, a Japanese restaurant located on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia, that occurred on Friday night. The suspects smashed the windows of the establishment, before ransacking it and...
Comments / 0