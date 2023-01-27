ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

scvnews.com

April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”. The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29. Celebrity Waiter...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!

As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth

The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Educational Videos Unveiled at Placerita Nature Center

Nature lovers have a new way to understand what they’re seeing when they hit the trails at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area – actually three new ways. Titled “Know Your Nature Center,” a push-button video installation greets visitors to the Placerita Canyon Nature Center and teaches them about some of the wildlife they’re likely to encounter. The trio of videos include “Choose a Trail,” “Wild About Wildflowers” and “Let’s Go Birdwatching,” shown on a 55-inch, weather-resistant screen.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Antelope Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Palmdale, California

Antelope Valley Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Palmdale, California, in the Antelope Valley. Opened in September 1990, its buildings take up around 1 million square feet (93,000 m2). Its physical main building, parking lots, and ring road businesses encompass an area a bit less than 0.5 by 0.5 miles (800 by 800 m).
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Local Japanese restaurant burglarized, vandalized

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are looking for suspects connected to a burglary at Gyu Kaku, a Japanese restaurant located on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia, that occurred on Friday night. The suspects smashed the windows of the establishment, before ransacking it and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

