FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Sidney Daily News
County receives funding for demolition projects
COLUMBUS – Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have announced the locations of nearly 600 blighted and vacant structures across Ohio to be demolished to make room for economic development. The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program was created by the DeWine-Husted Administration to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings. Brownfield sites were not eligible.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
1 dead after crash on I-70 EB; Lanes reopen
OSHP reported that one person is dead after an SUV crashed into a heavy-duty pickup.
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
Sidney Daily News
New business incubator survey underway
SIDNEY- The Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP) is exploring ways to encourage more innovation and entrepreneurship in Sidney-Shelby County. Through funding from the Community Foundation of Shelby County and the city of Sidney, the SSEP hired The Montrose Group to conduct a business incubator feasibility study and they are asking anyone who is interested in starting a business in Shelby County to fill out a short survey at this link https://forms.gle/mdBPAu6YHxATcc4aA. The deadline for the survey is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Sidney Daily News
Firefighters respond to structure fire
SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 751 Campbell Road for a structure fire Monday, Jan. 30, at 12:45 a.m. According to a press release from the fire department, Sidney Police officers were in the area checking on a possible breaking and entering and saw smoke coming from the apartment.
WDTN
Winter Storm Warning for Snow/Winter Mix
Tonight, a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 1″ south to 5″ north, of a Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line, on the ground by sunrise.
WCPO
Police: 78-year-old missing Ohio man found safe
DAYTON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Fire forces residents to evacuate Beavercreek lodge
The fire occurred at the Suburban Studios Extended Stay located on Germany Lane just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, the Beavercreek Police Department said.
Sidney Daily News
Singles dance, spaghetti dinner set
GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring and hosting the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Feb. 4. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge for the dance is $9 per person. The band performing will be Thunder Bay.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A truck caught fire on Friday and emitted plumes of smoke, causing major delays on Interstate 71 North. Around 10:30 a.m., Columbus police arrived at I-71 North between the Cooke Road and North Broadway exits to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames. By 10:50 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the […]
Over 270 houses, commercial buildings set to be demolished in Miami Valley
Hundreds of buildings, from houses to commercial structures, will be demolished as part of Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. 599 dilapidated and abandoned structures across 15 counties in Ohio will be demolished so that the land can be “reused for new businesses, housing, or...
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
dayton.com
Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight
Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page. “Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
