Weekend I-74 crash victim identified
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
Springfield Dirksen Parkway Driver Services Facility to close for renovation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Driver Services facility at 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield will close for major renovations. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says, the building will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed for 24 to 36 months. A temporary Driver Services...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve U of I bar assault
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an assault that happened inside a University of Illinois bar last fall. Officials said the assault happened at Kam’s, 102 East Green Street in Champaign, the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. At approximately 1:15 a.m., […]
UPDATE: Unit 5 board approves 2023-24 budget cuts
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An elementary school is on the chopping block on a recent Unit 5 budget recommendation. According to budget recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle, Carlock Elementary School could be closed in the 2024-25 school year. The school closer is one of many recommended budget cuts...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
House fire leaves heavy damages in Normal Sunday; no injuries reported
A home in the 800 block of Landau Lane in the Carriage Hills subdivision was heavily damaged by fire a Sunday morning. The Normal Fire Department responded to 808 Landau Lane around 11 a.m. to a neighbor reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the back side of the home. The neighbor evacuated two dogs from the residence before the fire department arrived.
Illinois Is Home to a Wizard Of Oz Festival – Illinois Oz Festival Here’s What You Need to Know
Many of us grew up hearing those six words while watching Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and the Tin Man head off to find the wizard. The Wizard of Oz was released in 1939 and as of 2023 is 84 years old. Few movies have stood the test of time quite like this beloved classic.
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless
A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
Urbana Police looking for wig thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
Teen arrested after driving stolen tractor through Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police say a teenager is facing traffic charges after stealing a tractor early Monday morning. Officers responded to Country Fair Drive near the intersection of Springfield Avenue at 2:30 a.m. for a report of someone driving “erratically.” That turned out to be a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a […]
Unit 5's budget cuts plan includes sports, music, larger class sizes and the closure of Carlock Elementary School
Budget cuts at Unit 5 would touch almost every part of the student experience – from sports to music to class sizes, plus the closure of an entire school – if voters reject the school district’s tax referendum again April 4, according to a cost-cutting plan being considered this week.
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
