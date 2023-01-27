Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Danville names Teacher of the Year
George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Frenita Griffin was named the Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of Danville schools, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She holds teaching endorsements in Vocal/Choral PreK-12 and Instrumental PreK-12.
WSET
DCC Educational Foundation offers $500k in scholarship aid for 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College (DCC) Educational Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications from new and currently enrolled students in need of financial assistance. “We know the cost of tuition and books is always a factor when students are considering higher education,” said Shannon Hair, Vice President...
WSET
LCS school board finance committee to discuss competitive teacher and staff pay proposal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City School leaders want to make a big move when it comes to paying their teachers and staff. On Wednesday, school administration will meet with the school board finance committee to go over the numbers. They're taking a look at what it would cost...
WSET
Jubilee Family Development Center kickstarts fundraising campaign to replace broken boiler
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jubilee Family Development Center kicked off an emergency fundraising campaign on Tuesday to replace a broken boiler in the Jubilee’s main building. The main building is located at 1512 Florida Avenue. After 24 years, the original boiler that was installed when Jubilee opened...
WSET
Liberty University's 'Chaplains Museum' expands, welcomes visitors to new site
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University's "Chaplains Museum" expands and welcomes visitors to the new site in the Jerry Falwell Library. Inside its new location on the terrace level of the Jerry Falwell Library, the Liberty University "Chaplains Museum" aims to further educate and inspire visitors with research and artifacts that tell the story of military chaplains in wartime.
WSET
Submit your National Signing Day Spring 2023 information
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Spring 2023 National Signing Day is this Wednesday, February 1st, and ABC13 wants to feature our area athletes making their collegiate commitments. Submit your information NOW, by sending an email to: sports (at) wset (dot) com. In the email, include the following:. Name. School...
WSET
Benny's Pizza opening in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A new business is coming to Bedford, but it's a familiar face. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce said that Benny's Pizza will have their ribbon cutting on Friday. This will be the 27th location, for the business with the iconic big pizza slices, located...
cardinalnews.org
Warming Center sheds light on invisible problem of homelessness in Martinsville
There was a knock on Linda Pulliam’s door, seven years ago, on a night as cold as it was fateful. There stood one of her former students, freezing and asking for help to escape the cold. It proved to be a seminal experience in the now-retired educator’s life.
WSET
Roanoke police welcomes the newest class of police recruits
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department welcomed its newest class of police recruits on Friday. The ten Roanoke police recruits in Class 85 experienced "Day Zero" which is their first step of a 27-week long journey to become a Roanoke Police Officer, police said. Police also said...
WSLS
Danville police react to graphic Tyre Nichols video
DANVILLE, Va. – Local police departments are responding after the killing of Tyre Nichols. Danville Police Chief Scoot Booth watched the video that aired around the nation, just like the rest of us, showing Nichols being brutally beaten. “What we saw in Memphis was a violation of basic humanity,”...
WSET
Crumbl Cookies to hold grand opening in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide and TikTok favorite, Crumbl Cookies, is coming to the Hill City. After months of waiting patiently, Crumbl shared the plans for a grand opening at the Wards Road location. The store is across the street from Sam's Club, next to US Cellular. On...
WSET
Virginia's 398th ABC Store opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke has a new stop for its residents to get alcohol: Virginia's 398th ABC Store. Located on 121 Campbell Avenue, the storefront was actually an ABC store at one point from 1952 to 1983. The new location held its grand opening welcoming the city in.
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
chathamstartribune.com
Audubon Drive project in Danville begins
The Audubon Drive improvement project, which will expand the storm drainage system and add a sidewalk from Riverside Drive to Apollo Avenue, is underway. The project also includes the addition of a crosswalk with pedestrian lights on Riverside Drive. Traffic between Riverside Drive and Apollo Avenue will be restricted periodically....
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
rhinotimes.com
Memphis Tragedy Alters Rev. Al Sharpton’s Greensboro Speaking Schedule
On Monday, Jan. 30, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum sent out an “URGENT” announcement to inform the public of a change of venue and start time for its inaugural “February One” Civil Rights 2023 Speaker Series.”. Originally, the Rev. Al Sharpton was to be...
WSLS
Accused MS-13 gang member gets maximum sentence in 2017 death of Lynchburg teen
BEDFORD, Va. – An accused MS-13 gang member has received the maximum sentence for his part in the 2017 death of a Lynchburg teenager. Josue Coreas-Ventura was sentenced to two life sentences plus ten years to all be served consecutively, with credit received for time already served. On March...
WSET
Fall Football schedules set for Virginia Tech, Liberty, Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The football schedules for the fall 2023 college football season are now set. Most game times for the fall have yet to be in announced and are TBD, unless otherwise noted. VIRGINIA TECH:. April 15, 3:00pm: Spring Game (Lane Stadium) Sept. 2nd - Old Dominion...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Utility Commission recommends rate hikes
Customers served by Danville Utilities may see some small increases by the middle of the year. The Danville Utility Commission last week adopted a recommendation for increases in charges for water and electric and a smaller increase in the water base rate. Lori Franklin says the recommendations came from a...
