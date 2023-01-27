ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

Greenville Advocate

Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount

Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting

Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Police Seek help in identifying Suspect for Theft of Property; Reward Offered

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property. Investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle driven by an unknown subject involved in a felony theft of property investigation. Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance with the identification of the driver of the suspect vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Felony Theft

Prattville – Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. The offense occurred, Friday, January...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Sav-A-Life holds candle-lighting vigil at Covington County Courthouse

A candle-lighting and prayer vigil was held on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Covington County Courthouse in recognition of Sanctity of Human Life Month. The event was sponsored by Sav-A-Life of Covington County to provide “the community an opportunity to prayer for the unborn, those experiencing the pain of a past abortion and for the country to one day value every human life again,” according to event organizers. The event was held in memory of over 64 million unborn babies lost since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe vs. Wade on Jan. 22, 1973.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Robbery and Home Invasion Safety

Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
wdhn.com

Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
TALLASSEE, AL
WJHG-TV

WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen car. According to WCSO deputies, a Walton County Fire Rescue Medic spotted multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning in DeFuniak Springs.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
MIDLAND CITY, AL

