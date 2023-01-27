Read full article on original website
Greenville Advocate
Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount
Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
wdhn.com
Major sentence handed out for suspect in the murder of a Troy store clerk
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A Pike County man who pled guilty to capital murder in the death of a Troy store clerk will receive life without parole. 27-year-old Leon Terrell Flowers is accused of killing Neil Purush Kumar, a graduate student and store clerk in 2019. Flowers pled guilty...
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Deputies Seek Amanda Sayer concerning Theft of Property 1st Degree; Reward Offered for Info
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive, Amanda Sayer, 44. Sayer is described as a white female, 5’4 ft.in height, weighing approximately 175 lbs. Sayer is wanted for Theft of Property 1st Degree. Court documents indicate that Sayer stole a 2006 GMC Envoy.
WSFA
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
getthecoast.com
Search warrant leads to 13 arrests by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
In a video interview on Friday, January 27, 2023, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden announced the results of a recent bust on 9th Avenue in Shalimar, Florida. According to Sheriff Aden, this bust is the latest in a series of efforts to combat the ongoing problem of drug use, narcotic activity, and drug sales in the area.
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
Monroe Co. mother sentenced to life in prison in 11-month-old death
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County mother accused of killing her 11-month-old child was sentenced to life in prison Friday, according to officials with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. On May 29, 2018, officers with the Excel Police Department were called to the Monroe County Hospital for a report of a dead […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Police Seek help in identifying Suspect for Theft of Property; Reward Offered
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property. Investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle driven by an unknown subject involved in a felony theft of property investigation. Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance with the identification of the driver of the suspect vehicle.
WEAR
7 arrested individuals identified in Okaloosa County home narcotics search warrant bust
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office released the names of seven individuals who were arrested Friday during a search of a suspected drug house in Shalimar. The sheriff's office arrested and charged:. 43-year-old Sarah Michaun Downes-Crimp with possession of a controlled substance. 51-year-old Lester William Swan with...
18-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting that also wounded adult male
A Montgomery teen was killed in a Sunday predawn shooting that also wounded another person. Montgomery police identified the victim as Jaedan Davis. He was 18. Police and fire medics responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Davis dead.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Felony Theft
Prattville – Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. The offense occurred, Friday, January...
Andalusia Star News
Sav-A-Life holds candle-lighting vigil at Covington County Courthouse
A candle-lighting and prayer vigil was held on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Covington County Courthouse in recognition of Sanctity of Human Life Month. The event was sponsored by Sav-A-Life of Covington County to provide “the community an opportunity to prayer for the unborn, those experiencing the pain of a past abortion and for the country to one day value every human life again,” according to event organizers. The event was held in memory of over 64 million unborn babies lost since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe vs. Wade on Jan. 22, 1973.
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
alabamanews.net
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
WJHG-TV
WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen car. According to WCSO deputies, a Walton County Fire Rescue Medic spotted multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning in DeFuniak Springs.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County Chief Correctional Officer issues statement following inmate deaths
On Monday, January 23, 2023, WEAR Channel 3 first reported on an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend, marking the fifth inmate death at the facility in the past six months. In response to the recent string of inmate deaths, Okaloosa’s Chief Correctional Officer, Nolan Weeks,...
wtvy.com
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
