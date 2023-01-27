Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Motion to suppress evidence denied in Wapello County murder case
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — Attorneys for a Wapello County man accused of killing his wife will not be able to throw out evidence police say they found in his car. Last week, a judge denied Gregory Showalter's claim that deputies illegally searched his vehicle after the disappearance of his wife, Helen Showalter.
KCCI.com
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
KCCI.com
Sarah Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, plans to plead guilty toselling methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Court records show that Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March for her guilty plea. Prosecutors are recommending a 10-year suspended sentence and probation. Xavior Harrelson was 10...
KCCI.com
Ottumwa hardware store closing after 83 years in business
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The owners of a long-time Ottumwa business are getting ready to close the doors. O'Hara Hardware on West Main Street is closing after 83 years in business. The owners posted on Facebook that they plan to retire and they thanked their customers for decades of support.
KCCI.com
Murray comes up big as Iowa downs Rutgers
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kris Murray shined with 24 points on 50% shooting as Iowa men's basketball defeated Rutgers 93-82 on Sunday to sweep the season series against the Scarlet Knights. With the win, the Hawkeyes improve to 13-8 on the season and get back to .500 in conference...
KCCI.com
Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week once again. The award comes off Clark leading the Hawkeyes to a 2-0 week, including a road win against then-undefeated and second-ranked Ohio State. In the win over the Buckeyes, Clark had 28...
