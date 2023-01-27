Read full article on original website
Cyrus Cooper
3d ago
It seems like dog attacks are becoming very random people stop getting these dangerous animals if you are not going to train them properly
wgxa.tv
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January...
6-hour standoff ends after man shot, arrested on Somerset Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A six-hour standoff ended Tuesday afternoon after officers and a Warner Robins man exchanged gunfire. Officers from the Warner Robins Police Department as well as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Houston County Sheriff's Office had a neighborhood blocked off as they tried to negotiate with the 32-year-old man.
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
WMAZ
Standoff over in Warner Robins after law enforcement shoots man inside home
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The standoff in Warner Robins is over after a shootout inside a home on Somerset Drive, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Law enforcement entered the home after releasing gas bombs through the windows just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The man inside, 32-year-old...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
wgxa.tv
'Its sickening': Bibb County Sheriff David Davis condemns officers in Tyre Nichols video
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It started with a traffic stop, then escalated to a violent scene, that you may consider too disturbing to watch. The screams and the struggles of Tyre Nichols can't be unheard by people in the Midstate. "It's getting out of hand," said Jessica May. "There were other...
'He had no aim': Neighbors describe scene after East Dublin officer shot
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — We have new information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the suspect who allegedly shot and injured an East Dublin police officer Monday afternoon. The GBI says 35-year-old David Fountain fired shots at the officer at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street. Neighbors...
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
UPDATE: GBI investigating after 35-year-old man shoots East Dublin officer at trailer park
DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:. According to the GBI, the East Dublin Police Department asked for help in investigating after two people were shot, including a police officer. A release from the GBI says the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday about shots fired in the Ponderosa...
WALB 10
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Jan. 27 after a man said his wife was inside their home damaging items. APD says the victim told police that when he got home and...
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
29-year-old man in critical condition after hitting a train in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after hitting a moving train in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Lake Terrace Court near Vineville. 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers hit a train as his Nissan Rogue was crossing over the railroad tracks. Flowers had to be extricated from the car.
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
WALB 10
2 charged in Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive. “Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards...
WALB 10
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
WALB 10
Albany church damaged by car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
Albany police search for murder suspect; man arrested for raping his elderly mother-in-law
ALBANY — One Albany man is being sought on murder charges and another has been arrested for rape, Albany police officials said in separate news releases. Anthony Manriquez, 17 is wanted for murder and other charges related to the shooting death Friday of Jerri Dudley, 48, while 64-year-old Victor Washington has been rrested and charged with raping his 79-year-old mother-in-law.
