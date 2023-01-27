Read full article on original website
Meet Valerie Bertinelli and Late Musician Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang
Valerie Bertinelli, who gained recognition in the Hollywood scene for her role as Barabara Cooper in the sitcom, One Day At A Time, is also a supportive mother to her only child, Wolfgang. The actress shares her son with her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, whom she married in 1981 and divorced 26 years later.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Actor Fred Gwynne: Much More Than Just TV's "Herman Munster"
A prolific actor in every sense of the word, Fred Gwynne was so much more than Herman Munster, his best-known role from the classic 1960s TV supernatural sitcom, The Munsters. Television audiences also adored Gwynne's performance in shows like Car 54, Where Are You?, and in feature films such as My Cousin Vinny.
Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
Martha Stewart Under Fire For Insisting Her Ageless Skin Is From Facials & Pilates: 'There's No Way'
Facials, pilates... and plastic surgery? Social media users are putting Martha Stewart on blast after the celebrity chef took to Instagram with a series of snaps showing off her nearly perfect skin and claimed it was from an excellent skincare routine, an alcohol-free month and exercising multiple times a week."Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re-imaging I meant no filtering my selfie!" Stewart captioned the close-up picture on Sunday, January 30, which featured...
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
talentrecap.com
Seal, Kelly Clarkson Miserably Failed to Remember Their Duet Song Years Ago
America’s Got Talent guest judge Seal and Kelly Clarkson recently reflected on their performance together over a decade ago. Apparently, while they knew how amazing the moment was, they couldn’t recall the song they sang at the time. Seal, Kelly Clarkson Couldn’t Remember The Song They Sang Together...
Roma Downey shares profound 'Touched by an Angel' moment that inspired new book: 'I'll never forget'
Actress, author and producer Roma Downey shares a moving anecdote regarding her late "Touched by an Angel" co-star Della Reese that inspired her new book, "Be an Angel."
Gavin Rossdale Wishes Pregnant Daughter Daisy A Happy 34th Birthday With Sweet Post: Photos
Gavin Rossdale, 57, took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to share a sweet post in honor of his daughter Daisy Lowe‘s 34th birthday. The singer shared a video that included a collage of memorable photos of the pregnant beauty and added a loving caption alongside it. The snapshots appeared to be taken at various times throughout her life and she smiled in most of them.
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend are becoming good friends: See pics
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are proving that being friendly is possible after divorce. The former couple have been spotted co-parenting before, most recently attending their daughter’s Seraphina recital, with Garner becoming fast friends with Ben’s new wife Jennifer Lopez. And it seems another friendship is brewing, as...
allthatsinteresting.com
Karen Carpenter, The ‘Carpenters’ Singer Killed By Anorexia At The Age Of 32
Karen Carpenter died on February 4, 1983, after steadily poisoning herself with ipecac syrup, which she was using to try to maintain her weight while struggling with an eating disorder. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. From the outside, Karen...
Collider
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
‘Cheers’ Star John Ratzenberger Makes Rare Appearance In New Series
John Ratzenberger is best known for his role in Cheers, where everybody knew his name. In recent decades, his onscreen appearances are few and far between. So, fans were very excited to see John’s cameo in the new show Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne. The detective show features famous guest appearances in each episode.
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart shares zoomed in selfie to show off skin after ‘mostly dry January’
Martha Stewart is no stranger to the selfie. In her latest Instagram post on Sunday, January 29, Stewart shared an ultra-zoomed in selfie of her face, capturing the lifestyle expert with her head tilted back, eyes closed, and lips pursed — showing off her smooth, glowing skin. "Lying in...
‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Said the Cast ‘Became a Family Instantly’ When Filming the 1st Family Dinner
According to star Bridget Moynahan, the cast bonded right from the very first day of filming the CBS drama series 'Blue Bloods.'
Patty Duke: A Troubled But Noble Life Behind the Smiles
According to the Los Angeles Times, "long before celebrities shared their private struggles on talk-show couches and social media feeds, actress Patty Duke broke a Hollywood taboo by speaking publicly about her mental health struggles."
US Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian Does Pilates in Valentine’s Day Pajamas From Skims: Photos
Not your average workout look! Kourtney Kardashian rolled out of bed and into her home gym for an early morning sweat. The reality star, 43, kicked off her day on Sunday, January 29, with a pilates session. For the workout, Kardashian kept comfortable in pink pajama by sister Kim Kardashian’s intimates label, Skims. In a video shared to Kourtney’s Instagram Story, the Poosh founder is seen stretching on a reformer machine while rocking the Valentine’s Day-themed set. “Pilates in Pajamas,” Kourtney wrote over the clip, adding a 11:14 a.m. time stamp.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Mom Kris Jenner’s Favorite Song On Their ‘Date Night’: Watch
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kris Jenner, 67, had an eventful mother and daughter night on Saturday and revealed a fun fact to fans. It was the latter’s favorite song, which happens to be “All For You” by Janet Jackson, according to Kim. The ladies were sitting in a car as they filmed the video, which was posted to Instagram, and the same song was playing in the background.
Elle
Paris Hilton Just Shared Her High School Yearbook Photo And She Looks So Different
Paris Hilton, the ultimate icon to 2000s teens, has just re-shared a fan post of her own teen self to her Instagram Story – and she looks so different. The black and white snap is captioned with Paris' name and '10th', which we presume to mean 10th grade, making mini Paris 15/16 years old and not too many years away from becoming the It Girl of all It Girls.
